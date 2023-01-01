Galactic Empire is an incremental merge game where you must acquire intergalactic mining ships which will earn you money while your fighter ships to keep the enemies away! Merge to protect your fleet while they mine the asteroids while keeping an eye on your upgrades and ships to keep them at their strongest! Don’t forget to sell your fleet after a while to earn even more with better multipliers so you can really go to infinity and beyond! Do you have what it takes to lead the fleet?Use the mouse to click on upgrades to get stronger!Galactic Empire is created by Jeff Ramos. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Galactic Empire for free on PokiGalactic Empire can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets

Website: poki.com

