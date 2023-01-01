Unleash the Annihilator 9000 in Battle for the Galaxy! This strategy game places you as the Commander. Beginning with a Starport, you must build facilities to expand your empire. Harness power from crystals, develop advanced technology, and train a deadly army!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Battle for the Galaxy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.