Barbershop Inc. is an idle game where you run your own barbershop. You start with a single chair, from which you can grow your own barbershop empire. Start out by upgrading your chair, clipper and comb to earn more money for each haircut. If you make enough, you can buy an extra chair! Unlock new hair styles for your customers, hire a manager to get more people in your shop, and keep growing. Once you've earned enough money, you can even go outside and open a new shop!Barbershop Inc. was created by Zonda Creative Studio, this is their second game on Poki after releasing crane-madness!

Website: poki.com

