Race Madness is a 3D top-down car game where you race against fast and furious opponents in a variety of tracks. Start your driving career and win several races until you have earned enough for better vehicles and customizations. Feel the need for speed to the fullest by firing up your nitro and pass all of your opponents. You can even bump them out of the way when necessary! Just make sure you pay attention to sharp turns and don't drive into the nearby houses! Visit your Garage every now and then to unlock new cars or to admire your existing collection.Move left/right - A/D or left and right arrow keysAccelerate - W or up arrow keyNitro - ShiftReset car position - RRace Madness was created by Zonda Creative Studio. Play their other casual and entertaining puzzle games on Poki: Barbershop Inc., Tower Defense Mingling, crane-madness, Infinite 8, and Merge TycoonYou can play Race Madness for free on Poki.Race Madness can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

