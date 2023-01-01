WebCatalogWebCatalog
Infinite 8

Infinite 8

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Infinite 8 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Infinite 8 is a skill game where you have to navigate your car over the tracks without hitting the borders! Keep drifting to increase your score. Once you have a nice race going, the bar will glow blue and you'll gain more points for every round, and you're able to hit the sides once. About the creator:Infinite 8 was created by Zonda Creative Studios, they are known for Crane Madness and Barbershop Inc. both playable here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infinite 8. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Race Madness

Race Madness

poki.com

Whack em all

Whack em all

poki.com

Free Rider HD

Free Rider HD

freeriderhd.com

Cosmic Cannon

Cosmic Cannon

poki.com

ColorBalls 3D

ColorBalls 3D

poki.com

Burnout Drift: Seaport Max

Burnout Drift: Seaport Max

poki.com

Guess What?

Guess What?

poki.com

Winter Dodge

Winter Dodge

poki.com

Gear Madness

Gear Madness

poki.com

Cats Love Cake

Cats Love Cake

poki.com

Monkey Kick

Monkey Kick

poki.com

Tower Defense Mingling

Tower Defense Mingling

poki.com