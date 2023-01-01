Infinite 8 is a skill game where you have to navigate your car over the tracks without hitting the borders! Keep drifting to increase your score. Once you have a nice race going, the bar will glow blue and you'll gain more points for every round, and you're able to hit the sides once. About the creator:Infinite 8 was created by Zonda Creative Studios, they are known for Crane Madness and Barbershop Inc. both playable here on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infinite 8. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.