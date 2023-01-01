Brutal.io is an online game from the creator of Wings.io. Join this clever 2D physics game and play in real-time, with millions of players around the world. Control your car and throw your flail against other players. Easy to play, hard to master. Click to release your flail and click again to get it back. Green sentinels will steal energy from you if you get too distracted. Brutal.io gameplay relies on pure 2D physics. After some time playing you will start developing your own smart strategies to catch your enemies, whether its by crushing them against a wall, waiting for them at the entrance of the central area or by surprising them in the middle between your car and your flail.

Website: brutal.io

