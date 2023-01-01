Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing. Zoho Mail is well integrated with all the other Zoho applications as well as popular external applications.

Website: mail.zoho.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zoho Mail. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.