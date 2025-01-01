Top Voyse Alternatives

Dayforce

dayforce.com

Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.

Keka HR

keka.com

Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.

JotForm

jotform.com

JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.

Rippling

rippling.com

Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.

Paycom

paycom.com

Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.

Zoho Recruit

zoho.com

Zoho Recruit is a cloud-based applicant tracking system that streamlines hiring processes for staffing agencies and HR departments.

Handshake

joinhandshake.com

Handshake is a recruiting platform that connects college students with job and internship opportunities, allowing them to create profiles and apply for relevant positions.

LinkedIn Recruiter

linkedin.com

LinkedIn Recruiter is a mobile app for recruiters to manage candidate searches, communications, and pipelines while on the go.

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.

BambooHR

bamboohr.com

BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.

Softr Studio

softr.io

Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.

Paychex

paychex.com

The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.

Personio

personio.de

Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Darwinbox

darwinbox.com

Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.

Manatal

manatal.com

Manatal is a recruitment software that streamlines hiring by managing job openings, candidates, and workflows in one centralized platform.

Bob HR

hibob.com

Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.

Breezy HR

breezy.hr

Breezy HR is a cloud-based recruitment tool that streamlines hiring by automating tasks like resume screening, candidate tracking, and interview scheduling.

Paycor

paycor.com

Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.

Sesame HR

sesamehr.es

Sesame HR digitizes and automates HR processes, centralizing employee information and streamlining tasks for improved HR efficiency and employee experience.

Factorial

factorialhr.com

Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.

CareerBuilder

careerbuilder.com

CareerBuilder is a job search app that connects seekers with employers, offering job listings, resume tools, and career resources, plus an intuitive dashboard for managing applications.

BrightMove

brightmove.com

BrightMove is an applicant tracking system designed for staffing agencies to streamline recruitment processes, featuring customizable workflows and candidate screening.

Zimyo

zimyo.com

Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.

Teamtailor

teamtailor.com

Teamtailor is a cloud-based recruitment software that streamlines hiring processes, offering tools for candidate management, career site creation, and DEI practices.

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Bullhorn is a cloud-based recruitment platform that integrates ATS and CRM functionalities to streamline hiring for staffing agencies.

GoHire

gohire.io

GoHire is a recruitment platform that helps businesses streamline hiring by managing job postings, candidates, and interviews in one dashboard.

Built In

builtin.com

Built In connects professionals with startup and tech job opportunities while providing industry news and resources for career development.

HROne

hrone.cloud

HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.

Rytfit.ai

rytfit.ai

Rytfit.ai is an AI-driven workforce management platform that streamlines HR processes, enhances recruiting, and improves employee engagement and retention.

Workstream

workstream.us

Workstream is an HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform designed for hourly workers, helping businesses manage workforce tasks efficiently.

