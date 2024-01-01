WebCatalog

The User Interview Exchange

The User Interview Exchange

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: userinterviewexchange.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for The User Interview Exchange on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The User Interview Exchange is a site for creators to validate and iterate products that boost our personal and professional lives. * Earn tokens by participating in user interviews Help shape cutting-edge products by sharing your experiences in 30-minute video chat user interviews for products relevant to you. As thanks for your participation, for every user interview you participate in you will earn a UIX Token to conduct your own. * Exchange tokens to conduct your own user interviews Exchange each UIX Token for a 30-minute video chat user interview with someone in your target segment. Post a new request for a user interview and get email alerts when someone thinks they may be a good fit for your user research.

Categories:

Productivity
User Research Software

Website: userinterviewexchange.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The User Interview Exchange. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

You Might Also Like

InterviewAI

InterviewAI

interviewai.io

Solscan

Solscan

solscan.io

Great Question

Great Question

greatquestion.co

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Hireflix

Hireflix

hireflix.com

BarRaiser

BarRaiser

barraiser.com

100Hires

100Hires

100hires.com

KingConf

KingConf

web.kingconf.com

Google Cloud Skills Boost

Google Cloud Skills Boost

cloudskillsboost.google

MEXC

MEXC

mexc.com

LiveMe

LiveMe

liveme.com

EnVsion

EnVsion

envsion.io

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.