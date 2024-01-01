Top SMS Marketing Software

App store for web apps
SMS marketing software, also referred to as business text messaging software, empowers organizations to strategize and execute marketing initiatives aimed at mobile devices through SMS (Short Message Service). This software facilitates businesses in enhancing brand loyalty and interaction by delivering timely, tailored messages to customers' mobile devices. Marketing teams employ permission-based subscribe links within campaign messages to target potential customers and execute digital promotions utilizing MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service), polls, coupons, surveys, and other features. With bulk messaging capabilities, users can effortlessly send numerous promotional text messages with a single click, facilitating businesses in rapidly and conveniently acquiring a substantial number of new subscribers. Additionally, sales and customer service teams can utilize SMS communication to actively engage in two-way text messaging with both prospects and customers.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Sideline
sideline.com
Access your Sideline phone number from any device for online messaging. With Web Messaging, you can stay connected with SMS texting from the comfort of your desktop.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Textline
textline.com
Make business personal with a fast, friendly, and convenient business SMS channel for modern support and sales teams. Create stronger customer relationships with two-way communication on the most secure business text messaging platform. We empower thousands of companies including 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Tu...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Heymarket
heymarket.com
Heymarket is an exceptionally intuitive business text solution for secure and reliable texting between your employees and customers. Quickly and easily send personalized text messages at scale that get fast responses and keep customers engaged. Manage all your business SMS and text conversations in ...
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
EZ Texting
eztexting.com
EZ Texting provides easy-to-use, self-service mass texting services to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue through proactive outreach and engagement. Our texting solutions, including Keywords, Picture Messaging and T...
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As o...
Text-Em-All
text-em-all.com
Text-Em-All is a purpose-driven mass messaging service that prioritizes a positive impact on the community, delivering personalized, informational, and emergency messages to large groups. The company fosters a strong culture and values, focusing on greatness over growth and putting people above prof...
SimpleTexting
simpletexting.com
Send mass text alerts. Provide customer service. Create automated campaigns. SimpleTexting’s powerful text marketing features let you do it all. There’s a reason that Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, nonprofits, healthcare providers, churches, and other organizations use SimpleTexting to rea...
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
TextMagic
textmagic.com
Text Message Marketing Software for Business. Transform customer experiences with our easy-to-use text messaging marketing software. Send notifications, alerts, reminders, confirmations, and SMS marketing campaigns anytime, anywhere.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Avochato
avochato.com
In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer sup...
Acumbamail
acumbamail.com
Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.
Textdrip
textdrip.com
There was a great need in the sales industry for a better business texting platform. Response rates with traditional texting platforms were extremely low because bulk messages were getting throttled or blocked by carriers. We created Textdrip.com to provide a business texting platform with the best ...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Salesmsg
salesmessage.com
Two-way business texting software makes it easy to send and receive text messages online. Sign up for your 14-day trial.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first...
Burst SMS
burstsms.com
Burst SMS is an online SMS text messaging service, offering SMS marketing campaigns, SMS appointment reminders, SMS integrations and an SMS API.
CallFire
callfire.com
CallFire provides easy-to-use, self-service voice marketing solutions to thousands of businesses across the US & Canada. We specialize in helping local businesses grow and retain their revenue with outreach and engagement services such as IVR, Voice Broadcast and Call Tracking. In addition to servin...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is the outbound phone and sms sales solution built to drive more conversations so B2C brands can hit their growth goals way faster. 100+ leading brands including SoFi, Ro, Angi, The Farmer's Dog, Fidelity Life, Career Karma and AAA use Regal.io to proactively engage their customers in real-...
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware understands what a modern contact center software should be: efficient, flexible, and packed with necessary features. It gears sales and support teams with the right tools to crush quotas and close more deals efficiently. It does all that by providing an all-in-one turnkey software that help...
Attentive
attentive.com
Attentive® is the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, designed to optimize message performance through 1:1 SMS and email interactions. Infusing intelligence at every stage of the consumer's purchasing journey, Attentive empowers businesses to achieve hyper-personalized communication with t...
Textable
textable.co
Textable is a VoIP text messaging app for Bandwidth, Telnyx, Twilio, Flowroute, VoIPInnovations, Skyetel and more! We also offer a private-label option for managed service providers and VoIP carriers.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Falkon SMS
falkonsms.com
Unlock the Power of Text Message Marketing . Add texting capabilities to your existing landline, toll-free, MS Teams, and VoIP numbers — Reach your customers instantly and drive your business growth using modern business texting.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences tha...
SMS-Magic
sms-magic.com
SMS-Magic is a powerful CRM messaging platform that enables better business conversations across multiple channels including text messaging, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. SMS-Magic powers your communication strategy on Salesforce, Zoho or any other CRM via text messaging SMS-Magic for Salesforce...
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Busin...
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
Unleash the True Power of Retention Marketing with the World's First, Fully Automated and Customizable Platform using RFM Segmentation. With over a decade of expertise, Patch has developed a top-of-the-line customer retention platform that helps Shopify brands increase their customer lifetime value ...
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
CartFox
cartfox.io
CartFox® is a result-focused SMS marketing platform for online stores. Turn abandoned carts into profit and one-time buyers into loyal customers! With an average ROAS of 4.500% and no subscription required, skyrocket your sales by installing CartFox® on Wordpress, Shopify, Magento or Prestashop. We ...
SMSCountry
smscountry.com
SMSCountry is a complete bulk SMS solution that empowers you to send any type of SMS (OTP, transactional and promotional) via our platform, plugin or multilingual SMS API. What we offer you, and the 60,000+ businesses that enjoy our platform worldwide, is fast, personalized, secure and reliable SMS,...
Emotive
emotive.io
Grow your business with SMS marketing software and agency-level text message marketing services. The only company to provide a 5X ROI guaranteed.
Text Request
textrequest.com
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. Text Request is designed to scale with you, from ...
Ringy
ringy.com
The CRM built on what matters most – communication! Conversations drive sales. Ringy handles them for you. Turn calls into customers with an automated sales team in your back pocket. Ringy is a complete CRM designed to support your team, enhance performance, and bridge the gap between lead nurture a...
Postscript
postscript.io
Postscript is trusted by 10,000+ Shopify and Shopify Plus stores like Ruggable, Dr. Squatch, and Feastables who are ready to turn SMS into their number one revenue channel. With Postscript’s SMS Revenue Platform, you’ve got everything you need to drive conversations and conversions across every stag...
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby is a leading cloud-based communication platform that enables Business Instant Messaging for improved team collaboration, exceptional customer service, and mobile payment requests. It helps business service departments reach the right person at the right time. Using the data and resources that...
MyRepChat
myrepchat.com
Discover MyRepChat, the leading platform for text message archiving for financial advisors. Stay compliant and securely manage client communications. Try it now!
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Elevate your business communications with Notifyre's secure SMS and fax solutions. Streamline SMS and faxing processes online, via email, app, or effortlessly integrate through our developer-friendly SMS and fax API. We're ISO 27001 certified and fully HIPAA compliant, providing the utmost security ...
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every intera...
Beetexting
beetexting.com
Beetexting is a full-service business texting app for sales and service teams to send text messages to their customers. Your team works hard every day to provide excellent service to their customers and attract prospects. Communication is difficult enough without the hassle of emailing back and fort...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
CommPeak
commpeak.com
Discover the Power of CommPeak: Your Ultimate Cloud-Based Communication Solution At CommPeak, we're on a mission to revolutionize cloud-based business communication, making it easier and more affordable than ever before. We're dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses like yours with superi...
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichan...
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs is the leading consumer engagement platform for recruiters and sellers that drives pipeline creation and improves conversion rates. Users love TextUs because it allows them to communicate more effectively with candidates, prospects and customers. Maximize job productivity by getting more resp...