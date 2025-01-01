Top Performance Management Systems

Find the right software and services.
Performance management software aids managers in setting employee performance standards and assessing individual job performance. These systems are crucial for overseeing employee progress, performance, and development aligned with organizational objectives. They facilitate ongoing discussions between managers and their teams. Typically deployed by HR departments, performance management software supports managers across departments. It enables them to conduct performance reviews, document discussion points, set employee goals, and gather 360-degree feedback. Additionally, these tools include organizational planning features that help HR departments ensure necessary skills are available and prepare for succession planning in case of employee turnover. Performance management software can operate independently or as part of an integrated HR management suite. It often integrates with compensation management software, ensuring that performance evaluations directly influence compensation decisions.
Zoho People
zoho.com
Zoho People is an HR management platform that streamlines employee data, attendance, leave, and performance management with self-service tools and mobile access.
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is a cloud-based HCM platform for managing HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce tasks, enabling employees and managers to handle HR processes efficiently.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is a cloud-based HR platform for managing payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce processes, centralizing employee data and facilitating compliance.
Paycom
paycom.com
Paycom is a cloud-based HR and payroll app that streamlines employee management, including payroll processing, benefits administration, and talent management.
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is a human resources software platform for managing employee data, recruitment, onboarding, performance reviews, and time management for small to midsize organizations.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Paylocity is an HR and payroll software that simplifies payroll management, benefits administration, and workforce management for businesses.
Paychex
paychex.com
The Paychex app simplifies payroll and benefits management, providing users access to payroll data, benefits information, and HR support on-the-go.
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Darwinbox is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines HR operations, including hiring, payroll, performance tracking, and employee engagement.
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is a people management platform that integrates tools for performance management, employee engagement, and career development to support organizational goals.
Bob HR
hibob.com
Bob is an HR platform that simplifies people management, streamlines HR processes, and enhances employee engagement for onsite, remote, or hybrid teams.
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor is a human resource management app that centralizes HR functions like payroll, recruitment, and benefits administration for small to medium-sized businesses.
Goalscape
goalscape.com
Goalscape is goal management software that helps individuals and teams set, manage, and track goals using a visual interface.
Sage HR
sage.hr
Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an HR-tech platform that automates HR operations including payroll, attendance, performance management, and recruitment for organizations of all sizes.
Profit.co
profit.co
Profit.co is an OKR management software that helps organizations set, track, and align goals with features for task management and employee engagement.
Perdoo
perdoo.com
Perdoo is a software for managing strategy, goals, and performance, helping organizations align teams and track OKRs and KPIs effectively.
factoHR
factohr.com
factoHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines payroll, recruitment, attendance, and performance management for businesses in India.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
15Five
15five.com
15Five is a performance management platform that enhances employee engagement and tracks performance through tools like reviews, check-ins, and goal alignment.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is a comprehensive HR platform that manages payroll, benefits, recruitment, and compliance for organizations worldwide.
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software is an AI-driven platform that helps companies set goals, enhance employee collaboration, and improve performance management.
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook is a platform that helps companies enhance team engagement through check-ins, meetings, and OKRs, promoting communication and alignment with strategic goals.
Access
theaccessgroup.com
Access is a business management software that empowers over 100,000 customers to improve their software usage and efficiency in their operations.
Verint
verint.com
Verint provides a customer engagement platform that helps businesses improve customer interactions through analytics, feedback, and integration with other systems.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
ClearCompany is a talent management platform that helps organizations recruit, onboard, manage performance, and engage employees throughout their lifecycle.
SkillsBoard
skillsboarding.com
SkillsBoard is a skill management app that helps users track progress, set goals, and develop skills through personalized plans and collaborative feedback.
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
Peoplebox is a talent management platform that streamlines hiring, performance management, and employee engagement through AI and integrations with existing tools.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome is an AI-powered HR platform that automates processes like onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to enhance workforce productivity.
Officevibe
officevibe.com
Officevibe is an employee engagement platform that measures satisfaction, facilitates feedback, and supports recognition to improve workplace culture and performance.
Effy.ai
effy.ai
Effy.ai is an AI-powered software for conducting 360 feedback and performance reviews, offering templates and reports to streamline employee evaluations.
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh is a performance management platform that enhances employee goal achievement and feedback, fostering a culture of performance in organizations.
PeopleForce
peopleforce.io
PeopleForce is an HR platform that manages employee experiences and streamlines HR processes across recruitment, performance, time tracking, and more.
Kenjo
kenjo.io
Kenjo is a customizable HR platform for managing employee data, absences, performance reviews, and recruitment, designed for small to medium-sized businesses.
Zoios
zoios.io
Zoios helps organizations enhance workplace culture by transforming data into actionable insights, fostering creativity, value, and enjoyment for employees.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a cloud-based HR management platform that helps businesses manage employee benefits, payroll, onboarding, and compliance efficiently.
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a cloud-based HR software that streamlines employee management from hiring to retirement, offering tools for tracking attendance, tasks, and productivity.
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a cloud-based platform that enhances workplace culture through employee recognition, rewards, and insights to improve engagement and collaboration.
PerformYard
performyard.com
PerformYard offers performance management software that streamlines employee evaluations with customizable features for HR and an easy-to-use interface for employees.
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is a People Operations Platform that visualizes and connects people data, enabling insights and alignment for organizations.
Quantum Workplace
quantumworkplace.com
Quantum Workplace is an employee engagement platform that helps organizations collect feedback, recognize achievements, and improve workplace culture.
Small Improvements
small-improvements.com
Small Improvements is a performance management tool that facilitates feedback, reviews, and employee growth in organizations.
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
Culture Amp is an employee engagement platform that collects and analyzes feedback to improve workplace culture and drive performance.
The Predictive Index
predictiveindex.com
The Predictive Index app assesses behavioral traits to enhance hiring, team management, and employee engagement through data-driven insights and performance tools.
Javelo
javelo.io
Javelo is an app that digitizes HR processes and promotes a feedback culture to enhance team engagement and monitoring.
Cinode
cinode.com
Cinode is a platform for managing skills, certifications, and project collaboration, helping consultancies optimize talent management and networking.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.
Macorva
macorva.com
Macorva is an AI-powered platform for performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction, simplifying data analysis and improving employee and customer experiences.
Worknice
worknice.com
Worknice is an HR software that streamlines employee lifecycle processes, including onboarding, compliance, and records management, all in a user-friendly interface.
Sympa
sympa.com
Sympa is a customizable HR software that centralizes data and automates tasks for employee management, recruitment, and performance tracking.
Betterworks
betterworks.com
Betterworks is a performance management platform that uses AI and data analytics to enhance employee engagement, goal tracking, and manager effectiveness.
PatPat360
patpat360.com
PatPat360 is a performance management platform that enhances employee engagement and productivity through continuous feedback and OKR goal setting.
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50 is an AI-driven app for real-time feedback and skills mapping, supporting employee career growth and internal mobility within organizations.
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Arcoro is modular HR software designed for construction companies, offering tools for applicant tracking, onboarding, time management, and more.
Engagedly
engagedly.com
Engagedly is a performance management software that simplifies performance reviews and enhances employee engagement through feedback, goal management, and analytics.
PrimePay
primepay.com
PrimePay is a payroll management app that streamlines payroll processes, enhances compliance, and provides HR tools for small and midsize businesses.
