App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top Performance Management Systems

Performance management software aids managers in setting employee performance standards and assessing individual job performance. These systems are crucial for overseeing employee progress, performance, and development aligned with organizational objectives. They facilitate ongoing discussions between managers and their teams. Typically deployed by HR departments, performance management software supports managers across departments. It enables them to conduct performance reviews, document discussion points, set employee goals, and gather 360-degree feedback. Additionally, these tools include organizational planning features that help HR departments ensure necessary skills are available and prepare for succession planning in case of employee turnover. Performance management software can operate independently or as part of an integrated HR management suite. It often integrates with compensation management software, ensuring that performance evaluations directly influence compensation decisions.