Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Document creation software enables users to customize, edit, and share text-based documents. These applications function as word processors, and PDF creators and editors. They also offer features for storing and sharing documents, as well as collaborative editing. Often, document creation tools are part of a larger suite of products or integrated with broader business software, but they can also exist as standalone, specialized platforms.
Submit New App
Microsoft Word Online
microsoft.com
Microsoft Word Online is a free web-based word processor for creating, editing, and sharing documents, with collaboration features and access to OneDrive.
Adobe Acrobat
acrobat.adobe.com
Adobe Acrobat is a tool for creating, editing, sharing, and signing PDF documents on various devices, with security and collaboration features.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is a cloud-based productivity platform for managing projects, tasks, and team collaboration with tools like chat, Docs, and Gantt charts.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that helps teams manage tasks, projects, and workflows, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.
Coda
coda.io
Coda is a cloud-based document editor that integrates documents, spreadsheets, and apps, enabling collaborative project management and real-time editing.
Zoho Sheet
zoho.com
Zoho Sheet is a spreadsheet application for data organization, collaboration, and analysis, accessible online and via mobile apps.
iLovePDF
ilovepdf.com
iLovePDF is an app for managing PDFs with tools for editing, merging, splitting, compressing, converting, and eSigning documents across devices.
Zoho Writer
zoho.com
Zoho Writer is a word processing application for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents, with features for grammar checks and document management.
StudioBinder
studiobinder.com
StudioBinder is a web-based app for managing film production, allowing teams to write scripts, create schedules, and organize resources efficiently.
WriterDuet
writerduet.com
WriterDuet is a cloud-based screenwriting software for collaborative scriptwriting, featuring real-time editing and AI suggestions for dialogue and plot development.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Wondershare PDFelement
pdf.wondershare.com
Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF editor for creating, editing, and converting PDFs across multiple platforms, featuring OCR, e-signatures, and cloud integration.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is a collaborative workspace app for note-taking, document management, and task tracking, enabling teams to organize and manage their work together.
DocHub
dochub.com
DocHub allows users to edit, sign, and distribute documents efficiently, with integration into Google Workspace and support for various file formats.
EasyPrompter
easyprompter.com
EasyPrompter is a web-based teleprompter for users like bloggers and students, helping them present text smoothly.
Soda PDF
sodapdf.com
Soda PDF is a user-friendly tool for creating, editing, and converting PDF files, supporting electronic signatures, form creation, and document comparison.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.
Xodo
xodo.com
Xodo is an app for editing, annotating, signing, and sharing PDFs, supporting various file types and offering multiple viewing modes.
Smallpdf
smallpdf.com
Smallpdf is a user-friendly online tool for managing and editing PDF documents, offering features like conversion, compression, editing, and digital signing.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Zoho Docs is a document management app that allows teams to create, edit, share, and collaborate on files securely in real-time.
pdfFiller
pdffiller.com
pdfFiller is a cloud-based app for editing, creating, and managing PDF documents, forms, and signatures on various devices.
Mathpix Snip
mathpix.com
Mathpix Snip converts images and PDFs to various formats like LaTeX and DOCX, aiding STEM researchers in managing and organizing their materials.
Nitro
gonitro.com
Nitro is a SaaS application for managing PDFs and electronic signatures, offering tools for editing, annotating, and secure document workflows.
Drawboard
drawboard.com
Drawboard PDF is an app for collaborative PDF markup, allowing users to create, edit, and annotate documents efficiently on various platforms.
Foxit Cloud
connectedpdf.com
Foxit Cloud is a document management solution for securely managing, editing, and sharing PDF documents and forms across different platforms.
Moxo
moxo.com
Moxo is a client management platform that streamlines communication and project workflows between businesses and their clients through a unified hub.
Quip
quip.com
Quip is a collaborative platform for teams that combines document and spreadsheet editing with chat features, enabling real-time communication and task tracking.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
Sejda
sejda.com
Sejda is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, compress, merge, split, and convert PDF documents easily, without installation.
Lumin
luminpdf.com
Lumin is a cloud-based PDF editing and document workflow tool that allows users to edit, annotate, sign, and collaborate on PDF documents from any device.
LawDepot
lawdepot.com
LawDepot is an app that enables users to create customizable legal documents and contracts, offering templates for various legal needs across countries.
CleverPDF
cleverpdf.com
CleverPDF provides over 30 free online tools for managing PDFs, including conversion, compression, merging, and password removal.
Formstack
formstack.com
Formstack is a cloud-based app for creating digital forms, collecting data, and automating workflows, featuring integrations, analytics, and customizable templates.
Xara Cloud
xara.com
Xara Cloud is a cloud-based design platform for creating marketing materials and responsive websites using templates and drag-and-drop tools.
Bit.ai
bit.ai
Bit.ai is a collaborative platform for creating, managing, and sharing interactive documents and notes with multimedia content and real-time collaboration features.
DocFly
docfly.com
DocFly is an online platform for creating, editing, converting, and compressing PDF files, suitable for personal and professional use.
FormSwift
formswift.com
FormSwift is a cloud-based app that allows users to create, customize, sign, and download various business and legal forms easily.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a versatile spreadsheet tool that integrates data visualization, narration, and presentation, allowing connection to multiple data sources for analysis and sharing.
CocoDoc
cocodoc.com
CocoDoc is an online PDF editor that allows users to edit, sign, and share documents securely in various formats.
Legito
legito.com
Legito is a no-code platform for automating document management, contract tracking, and workflow processes across various business teams.
DocRaptor
docraptor.com
DocRaptor is an API that converts HTML to PDF, supporting features like headers, page breaks, watermarks, and accessible PDFs.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.
SuiteFiles
suitefiles.com
SuiteFiles is a document management platform that integrates collaboration, signing, and storage for professional services firms, enhancing efficiency and workflow.
Docupilot
docupilot.app
Docupilot is a cloud-based document automation tool for creating, managing, and sharing documents with integration capabilities for various data sources.
Xtensio
xtensio.com
Xtensio enables teams to create, edit, and share professional documents and presentations with real-time collaboration and customizable templates.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based platform for creating, managing, and publishing product documentation in multiple languages, with analytics and translation support.
MyDocSafe
mydocsafe.com
MyDocSafe secures and automates client communication, document signing, and onboarding processes, ensuring compliance and efficiency.
Hiration
hiration.com
Hiration is an AI-powered app that provides tools for creating resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles, aimed at enhancing job search materials and strategies.
Summize
summize.com
Summize is a contract lifecycle management app that integrates with existing tools to streamline contract processes and provide AI-powered summaries and analytics.
Formsio
formsio.com
Formsio is a no-code, cloud-based platform for creating, managing, and automating forms and documents with features like digital signatures and real-time HTML generation.
Docamatic
docamatic.com
Docamatic converts HTML to PDF, creates documents from templates, captures screenshots, generates barcodes, and automates document management via a user-friendly dashboard.
AirMason
airmason.com
AirMason is a platform for HR teams that simplifies document creation, sharing, and signature collection, centralizing and automating the handbook process.
OneDeck
onedeck.com
OneDeck is a digital platform that automates business management, streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration, and improves communication in one integrated tool.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.