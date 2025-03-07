Salesmate

Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving cost on integrations, and high customization capabilities. The core of Salesmate is the CRM module, where sales, marketing, and success teams can manage contacts, leads, customers, subscribers, and everyday activities effortlessly. With these essentials, CRM module comes with built-in tools that front-line teams can utilize every single day like Calling, Texting, Pipeline Management, Deals, Conversations, and much more. One of the core reasons for higher sales outcomes is the ability to automate operations and save more time for selling. This is where Salesmate offers Workflows and Sequences. Workflows automate tasks like deal assignment, task assignment or date-based communication. While Sequences can put follow-ups on autopilot based on your terms and conditions. And with industry’s first AI-powered co-pilot, everyone in your sales team gets a personal assistance. ‘Sandy AI’ can book meetings, draft emails, or add notes for you. All you need to do is – just ask! We know that sales teams can only function when marketing teams generate high quality leads. That’s where Salesmate empowers marketing teams to build and execute highly personalized campaigns and reach wider audiences. Not only that, but marketing teams can also track website visitors, collect leads using forms or lead gen bots, score every lead, built marketing journeys, and send-off the finest MQLs to sales teams for higher success. Lastly, a great customer service team can truly manoeuvre retention, engagement, and revenue for the business. That’s why, Salesmate provides tools like Live Chat, Chatbots, and Shared Inboxes to deliver the finest experiences for your customers. Naturally, you need insights to predict trends, be agile, and make decisions in your growth journeys. That’s where Dashboards, Templates, Custom Reports, and Insights will offer everything you need to see what’s going on with your teams and business. From lead generation to top-notch customer experiences, Salesmate has something for everyone in your team. Salesmate has 15-day free trial, where you can explore every corner of the platform, without sharing credit card details. It’s safe, secure, and available for everyone in your team to try.