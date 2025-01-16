App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top CRM Software - Portugal
CRM software, short for customer relationship management, is designed to effectively track and manage customer relationships. It serves as a comprehensive system for recording and organizing interactions between a business, its prospects, and its existing customers. This software consolidates essential customer data, including contact information, interaction history, and transaction summaries, into a centralized and up-to-date record. Primarily used in sales departments, CRM software acts as a central hub for salesforce automation (SFA). It can be seamlessly integrated with various other business applications, such as e-commerce platforms, marketing automation software, customer service software, and CPQ software. This integration ensures a synchronized and enhanced customer experience throughout the entire customer journey. Some CRM solutions offer a wide range of integrated customer-related functions, providing all-in-one functionality that includes marketing automation, help desk, e-commerce tools, ERP, project management, or website management. This comprehensive approach eliminates the need for additional solutions and is particularly beneficial for small and mid-market businesses. On the other hand, standalone CRM solutions primarily focus on sales-related functions, such as contact, account, and pipeline management, without extensive marketing, help desk, or other non-sales-related features.
Submit New App
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
TeamWave
teamwave.com
TeamWave is the best small business CRM, project management & HRMS software. A better way to manage your projects, team and sales.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Podio
podio.com
Podio is a flexible, custom collaboration database that enables you to accelerate and simplify your work. An all-in-one solution to accelerate productivity, digitize essential processes, streamline data collection, and automate document workflows in one secure tool. Podio can automate, operationalize, and secure important business and document processes that reduces manual work and increases efficiency. Transform how work is done with versatile forms, powerful data collection, and automated client and document workflows— customized all by you with a few simple clicks. From key industries such as, creative agencies, legal services, accounting firms, real-estate, construction / manufacturing, to key departmental areas—sales, HR, marketing, legal, finance. Podio’s ability to connect diverse teams and disparate processes helps thousands of companies optimize their entire operations in one place. With Podio, give your team a single tool to automate timely processes that unify in one tool. From simplifying client data collection to automating client interactions and agreements, Podio simplifies your business’s most core activities.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and more, regardless of where you are. With an emphasis on time and money, the client work management platform gives you a holistic view of your most up-to-date business data and financial performance. Having client communications, activities and work centralized in a single platform, you always know where things are without having to ask for a status update. Accelo streamlines workflows and increases efficiency across the business and teams to enhance visibility and coordination, helping leaders to run the business and professionals to focus on the most important work. By harnessing powerful automation, managers are enabled to deliver projects on-time and within budget with ease. Accelo's up-to-date and secure analytics gives leaders the confidence to make smart decisions, ensuring the growth and prosperity of the business.
Zendesk Sell
zendesk.com
Hitting your revenue target while delivering a great customer experience is hard. Zendesk Sell makes it easy. Zendesk Sell is a modern sales CRM to help you accelerate revenue that’s quick to set up, intuitive, and easy to love. Featuring productivity tools, advanced analytics, and a full customer view from sales to service, Sell provides everything your sales team needs in one, centralized tool. Zendesk Sell is a part of Zendesk's portfolio of products designed to create better customer experiences. Zendesk serves more than 160,000 customers across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Bigin
bigin.com
Bigin is a lightweight CRM built exclusively for small businesses. It comes with an easy-to-use interface that makes managing pipelines, adding notes, updating records and scheduling follow-ups easy and helps focus on what matters most - closing more deals.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
Made for companies that sell, service, and support technology, ConnectWise PSA (formerly ConnectWise Manage) is the leading business management platform worldwide. Technology Solution Providers (TSPs) rely on ConnectWise PSA to achieve greater accountability, operational efficiency, and profitability. Leveraging the cloud, ConnectWise PSA facilitates business-process automation, help desk management and customer service, sales, marketing, project management, and business analytics that dramatically streamline a company's operations. ConnectWise PSA is the centralized hub that gives TSPs an end-to-end view and total control over their business. ConnectWise PSA also gives its users access to a powerful network of ideas, experts, and solutions. A veteran in the technology services industry, ConnectWise PSA has been the premier business management platform for technology companies for more than 15 years.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Onpipeline
onpipeline.com
Onpipeline.com is a Sales CRM Software to manage your sales process and organize your customer data. Zero learning curve, inexpensive and scalable. Onpipeline offers a simple interface that really helps stay focused on the right deals. Tools designed to never miss an opportunity and bring more sales in less time. It includes native integrations with Google or Microsoft calendars, mailchimp, Quickbooks, and more. Also includes a powerful API, webhooks, and the ability to create widgets to integrate your external applications.
EventTitans
eventtitans.com
EventTitans is a robust & customizable solution for events of all sizes, including live, hybrid & 3D/2D virtual experiential. It is a sponsor-centric platform with 150+ features and customization, built for event automation. Our platform simplifies the management at every step, right from the pre-event stage to the post-event and automates the entire process, saving your admin cost and time by almost 50% . Our mission is to drive engagement- first & foremost- yielding greater business results for you. EventTitans is an all-in-one event management platform that eases out all important functionalities from ticketing, streamlined attendee/sponsor/speaker self registration process, gamification, guest check-ins/walk-ins, and attendee engagement to capturing important real-time event analytics. Our in-built CRM helps you import or export contacts, track orders, send bulk emails, record surveys and much more. Engagement with your deeply branded experience, paired with our proactive and full-time customer success team, ensures every event executed on our platform is perfect every time. Ask us about our custom event dashboard development and feature customizations that can help streamline your processes, enhance attendee engagement, and elevate the overall success of your events. Our team is ready to assist you in creating a tailored solution that meets your specific needs and maximizes your event's potential.
Interacty
interacty.me
Marketers (freelancers and agencies), production studios, publishers Interacty allows marketers to engage audiences and increase sales through interactive experiences and games. Gamified marketing content increases engagement and attention time and generates more leads. Interactive allows you to create more than 20 different game activities. You can create a quiz, memory, matching game, hidden object game, spot the difference, puzzle, before and after, horoscope, fortune cookies, slideshow, and more anytime with a single subscription. You can create your project or game in minutes using content blocks with an intuitive and flexible editor. Interacty offers an extensive collection of time-saving business templates, plus it's a great idea library - you're sure to find a concept for your next marketing campaign here. Interacty integrates with Unsplash, giving you access to thousands of free images. The finished project is easy to embed on your website with a simple copy-paste. You can also use a link to share your project on social networks. Interacty supports CNAME and Whitelabel, and additional design options with CSS styles help maintain your brand awareness. You can generate leads with interactive content forms that integrate with your CRM. Interacty allows you to incorporate lead forms directly into the game, so collecting customer information is an integral part of the process. You can set up an automatic redirect after completing the game, which significantly increases the conversion. You can create a leaderboard game and add a timer or countdown to your game to motivate your audience to get the best score. This can be very useful when running a competition or prize draw or creating games for events. If you are a speaker at an event, add a game at the end of your speech, and the audience will remember your address. You can view per-game stats and download lead lists from your dashboard, while integration with marketing tools like Mailchimp allows you to send leads directly to your existing CRM. Interacty's gamification features enable marketers to engage users and achieve high business results.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai is an always-on market intelligence platform that helps brands and organizations track, manage, optimize, and innovate. It uses the most advanced NLP and AI technologies to make discoveries amongst large datasets allowing brands to streamline products and better understand consumers.
Figpii
figpii.com
FigPii is a conversion optimization platform that allows you to identify problem areas on your site and test your solutions to ensure they increase conversions. The platform includes heatmaps, session replay videos, online polling, and AB testing More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Ramper
ramper.com.br
The only complete B2B marketing and sales platform Ramper helps your company generate and engage more leads, convert them into sales and grow revenue through a platform that integrates prospecting (outbound), marketing (inbound) and B2B sales (CRM).
Setupad
setupad.com
Setupad is a comprehensive monetization platform designed to help publishers maximize ad revenue with flexible solutions and industry expertise. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) and Prebid member, Setupad offers trusted, high-performance options for publishers of all types. The Self-Serve platform allows hands-on publishers to independently manage Prebid settings without IT support, while the Setupad Bidder can be added to existing ad stacks, integrating premium demand sources to boost competition and revenue. For those seeking a fully managed experience, Managed Prebid provides end-to-end optimization managed by Setupad’s expert team. With Setupad’s diverse offerings, publishers can scale their monetization strategies effectively and with confidence.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Quiverflow
quiverflow.com
Everything You Need, All In One Place Grow your business with our robust CRM, workflow automation, and email + SMS marketing tools to convert more leads into clients.
Insale CRM
insale.io
Simple, smart & easy Sales CRM for your team. Managing sales processes becomes a delightful experience, making your sales team fall in love with the process.
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
CloudOffix
cloudoffix.com
CloudOffix is a premier global provider of a unified low-code total experience platform designed to revolutionize how businesses automate and streamline customer and employee interactions. CloudOffix's platform, rooted in the freedom of customization and the power of automation, allows organizations to digitize workflows, enhance experiences, and boost efficiency across commercial and operational teams. At the core of CloudOffix is our low-code App Builder, coupled with comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) applications. These tools empower our clients to build custom applications effortlessly, leveraging a universe of ready-to-use templates and connectors. This enhances collaboration and automation, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes and scale operations efficiently. CloudOffix's commitment to genuine care defines our approach, prioritizing sincere relationships over business transactions. CloudOffix engages with clients and partners transparently, listening and adjusting to deliver tailored value that respects each organization's uniqueness. CloudOffix is not just a technology provider but a partner in innovation. With CloudOffix's all-in-one platform, companies worldwide can manage Sales, Marketing, HR, CRM, Project Management, E-Commerce, Collaboration, Invoicing, and Helpdesk from a single integrated solution. This eliminates the need for multiple disparate systems, dramatically reducing costs and enhancing productivity. Trusted globally, CloudOffix is dedicated to customer success, evidenced by the strong, sustained relationships we forge. CloudOffix's robust network of partners and global presence enable us to deliver localized solutions with universal appeal, ensuring that each client receives dedicated support and the resources necessary to excel. With CloudOffix, businesses gain the agility, tools, and freedom to achieve more with less, enhancing total experience management and ensuring operational excellence.
Beetle Eye
beetle-eye.com
Beetle Eye streamlines CRM and marketing tools in order to provide one powerful platform that helps you grow your business. As a marketing automation platform, with Beetle Eye you can: * Automate email marketing campaigns * Create personalized email templates * A/B split testing * Host campaign assets * Manage email subscriptions * Make, deploy and analyze surveys * Track customer engagement Some of the Beetle Eye CRM functionalities are: * Aggregate lead sources * Manage and qualify leads * Generate lead lists and segments 8 Send triggered sales responses * Record advanced lead data * Leverage custom data modeling
Venntive
venntive.com
Venntive offers integrated marketing, sales and customer success platform.
TeamGram
teamgram.com
TeamGram is an all-in-one cloud-based tool that helps business teams collaborate, manage tasks, customer relationships and sales. With instant deployment, an extremely easy to use interface, web, Android and iOS apps, zero administration, and sensible pricing, it is the ideal business tool for businesses of any size.
Taskeo
taskeo.co
Client Relationship Management solution from Taskeo streamlines managing contacts in your company and helps you close more successful deals. With it's advanced functionalities, you can now focus on your best revenue sources. Taskeo's CRM comes with all the standard features your team will love, integrates with external tools and pairs particularly well with Taskeo's email marketing solution.
SpinOffice CRM
spinoffice-crm.com
A CRM that really saves you time. With SpinOffice, you create a central spot for all your email, business contacts, appointments, tasks, projects, folders, documents, files and notes. No matter what you’re working on, how big or small the task may be, SpinOffice makes it super easy to get stuff done. And best of all, you share all information in the database with your colleagues. That makes SpinOffice CRM the ultimate team application for any small and medium-size business. SpinOffice CRM is available for macOS, Windows PC and on mobile (iOS and android).
Snapforce CRM
snapforce.com
Snapforce CRM is a software for small and mid sized business that provides Telephony fucntionality, and the only CRM on the market that provides a Virtual PBX Phone System as a standard module for all new customers.
ShootQ
shootq.com
ShootQ is a cloud-based CRM system for creative people including Professional photographers, videographers, wedding industry professionals, and many more creative types. This platform allows you to manage contacts, all of your jobs, send proposals, contracts, track your calendar and more.
SEO CRM
seocrm.com
SEOCRM.com is specially designed for Digital Marketing Agencies. It offers all in one platform where you can manage your seo, ppc, web design and development and other projects, manage sales, customer relationship invoices and billings and overall support.
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-looking Service Catalog, where your clients can easily make a purchase. It's a simple and elegant solution that instead of a dashboard, proposes a chat as a center of operations, where each new client's request creates a conversation thread. It's where you send quotes, invoices, payments, and messages. Forget about switching between tabs or apps entirely and do everything in one place. Zendo can be made your own with a variety of white-label options, from custom domain to branded colors and even your own, personalized chatbot! Gather your team and make your business thrive in this easy-to-use, intuitive software.
Adviai
adviai.com
Adviai is a CRM platform with all the software, integrations, and resources you need to connect marketing, sales, and customer service.
Wice CRM
wice.de
Try the Wice CRM software system for free. CRM On Demand from the cloud or hosted on your premises as CRM On Premise. Find out now.
Salesdash CRM
salesdashcrm.com
Salesdash CRM software helps logistics companies (freight brokerages, 3PLs) grow new shipper relationships. Salesdash helps sales teams in logistics streamline their sales process to grow sales and revenue. Built for freight brokers, by a former freight broker sales leader. The product is best suited for those who take a consultative selling approach, have a larger contact list, need to prevent missed follow-ups, strive to be detail-oriented, may have a longer deal cycle requiring multiple touch points, and maintain consistent outreach to stay in front of clients. Task management, contact management, pipeline management, and custom reporting are the core components of Salesdash. Implementation to customize fields, add your team members, and importing leads from a spreadsheet can all be done within minutes. Engage with your leads and prospects with integrations from Gmail and Outlook for email and calendar. Send emails to your contacts from Salesdash, build email templates, track opens, and send automated sequences. Easily access company websites, company LinkedIn pages, and personal LinkedIn pages for those that do research prior to outreach. Salesdash prevents missed follow-ups with our task management system that keeps today's tasks and overdue tasks in front of you. Salesdash also suggests tasks for leads that you forgot to set a follow-up for and the system ranks them based on indicators for leads that may be further along in your sales process. Feedback on Salesdash is that the CRM is a slimmer, more user-friendly CRM compared to other providers that is tailored towards freight brokers.
Salescamp CRM
salescamp.app
Salescamp offers cloud base sales CRM software solution to manage sales reporting, management, marketing, improve customer relationships and more. Get the best free CRM system for your business.
Fireberry
fireberry.com
By using Fireberry, you can easily manage all your business needs with a user friendly system. Communicate with your clients directly through the system, and track any business information you need with custom made objects and fields. Let Fireberry work for you with automations, where you can efficiently automize day to day tasks. Categorize and respond to tickets in a breeze using the AI Assistant’s generated fields and responses. The dashboards and reports will help you make informed decisions to improve your business. Built-in integrations such as Google, Office 365, and Facebook help you centralize your work to one place. If there’s anything you need which isn’t already included in the system, you can easily integrate third parties using APIs.
ContactWise
contactwise.io
CRM - contact, constituent, or customer relationship management, is a application that stretches across industries and verticals ranging from state and local government to sales organizations to higher education institutions. ContactWise is an innovative cloud-based contact center platform with advanced data driven routing engine to help companies to improve their sales, customer satisfaction and retention.
Centrium CRM
centriumcrm.com
Simple CRM software for your business. Centrium will help you and your team manage contacts, close deals and keep track of work that needs to be done.
BASCRM
bascrm.com
BASCRM delivers CRM software and professional services to help businesses with processes and technology for improved agility and business performance.
Tall Emu CRM
tallemucrm.com
Tall Emu CRM is a comprehensive customer relationship management (CRM) software system designed to streamline business operations and enhance customer interactions. Tall Emu CRM offers a wide range of features and benefits tailored to meet the needs of businesses across various industries. * Contact Management: Tall Emu CRM allows businesses to effectively manage their contacts, including customers, leads, and vendors, in one centralised platform. Users can easily access contact information, communication history, and interactions. * Sales Automation: The CRM offers robust sales automation tools, such as lead management, opportunity tracking, and sales forecasting. This helps sales teams prioritise leads, track sales pipelines, and identify opportunities for growth. * Marketing Automation: Tall Emu CRM enables businesses to automate marketing campaigns, including email marketing, social media integration, and lead nurturing. Users can create personalised marketing strategies to engage customers and drive conversions. * Customer Service: With built-in customer service features, businesses can efficiently manage customer inquiries, support tickets, and service requests. The CRM provides a unified platform for resolving issues and delivering exceptional customer support. Benefits: * Improved Efficiency: Tall Emu CRM streamlines business processes, automates repetitive tasks, and eliminates manual data entry, resulting in improved efficiency and productivity. Seamless integrations with MYOB and Xero accounting software means no double entry and reduced chance of errors. * Enhanced Customer Relationships: By centralizing customer data and interactions, businesses can deliver personalised experiences, build stronger relationships, and increase customer satisfaction. * Increased Sales Revenue: The CRM's sales automation capabilities help sales teams prioritize leads, close deals faster, and maximize revenue opportunities, leading to increased sales performance. * Effective Marketing Campaigns: Tall Emu CRM empowers businesses to create targeted marketing campaigns, track campaign performance, and measure ROI, resulting in more effective marketing strategies and higher conversion rates.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Serviceform
serviceform.com
Serviceform – The only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing Have website visitors but not converting them into customers? Let's change that! Serviceform helps businesses around the world to convert website visitors into revenue. This is done by combining lead generation tools, analytics to identify the behaviour of the website visitors and a CRM to provide a single solution for website conversion and customer management. Our vision is to be a globally leading company focused on pushing the boundaries of online lead generation and communication. We want to be the only software your business needs for Sales, Support and Marketing. Serviceform is a Finland-based SaaS company. We are committed to growing the best possible lead generation tools and analytics tools. We want to allow business owners to make educated decisions and grow their businesses predictably. About our technology, we provide an all-in-one software platform that helps companies simplify their sales, marketing, and customer support process. • The only 6 website conversion tools you'll need: Chatbot, Live chat, Dynamic form, Conversational landing page, Engagement chatbot, Popup, and Floating bar. • Management tools: Flex xRM, Ourly Meeting scheduler, Website analytics, and Cookie banner. • Communication tools: Social inbox, Email and SMS campaign builder.
SmartSearch
smartsearch.com
SmartSearch's mission is to design a human-centered future of work through innovative software solutions including Applicant Tracking (ATS), Vendor Management (VMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and eSignature to hire faster, better, and smarter. It is a complete, agile software solution that brings powerful candidate sourcing and collaboration tools to your talent acquisition efforts. By integrating with your current technology and unique business processes, SmartSearch reduces paperwork, eliminates duplication of effort, streamlines onboarding, shortens time to fill jobs, and lowers hiring costs.
CrmOne
crmone.com
The lack of a centralised CRM system can result in data disorganisation, ineffective communication, missed sales opportunities and limited customer insights. Many small to mid sized companies struggle with managing customer relationships without paying the hefty price of different essential features, or multiple subscriptions. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. With CrmOne, businesses can empower themselves with one seamless solution that can manage their customer relationships all in one place without compromising any features that they may need for sales and marketing without breaking the bank. From lead management and sales pipeline tracking to customer support and analytics, CrmOne offers a versatile toolkit to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. CrmOne has a rich history of empowering over 4000 startups, growing businesses, and enterprises worldwide, showcasing a commitment to excellence and innovation.
Barantum
barantum.com
Barantum is the leading Cloud CRM Indonesia for field sales teams, designed to help salespeople in their day-to-day lives by acting as their personal assistant. Think of it as the Siri for your sales team built to make selling more efficient on-the-go.
Cratio CRM
cratiocrm.com
Cratio CRM Software is a cloud and mobile CRM software that enables organizations to manage entire sales process efficiently from a single platform. Cratio CRM is simple to use, affordable & customizable. The software has all required features for complete sales automation. Product Features: ** Lead Management System -> Capture Lead Automatically -> Distribute Leads to Sales Team -> Send Personalized Email & SMS to Clients -> Identify & Focus on Hot/Winning Leads -> Customize Lead Screen to Suit Your Business -> Monitor Lead Status with Timeline & User Activities ** Sales Activities Management -> Plan, Assign, Track Review - Calls, Tasks & Visits -> Send Email/SMS Reminders to Sales Team on Due Time -> Send Email/SMS to Clients in One Click -> Get Daily Activity & Sales Reports in Email -> Review Missed or Overdue or Escalated Activities -> Track Daily, Weekly, Monthly Team Productivity Reports ** Mobile CRM Software -> Daily Activity Plan in Mobile -> One Click Visit Updates -> Call, Email Clients directly from App -> Customer Address with Maps -> GPS Location based Activity Updates -> Mobile CRM Works on Android & IOS ** Customer Communications -> Automatic SMS & Email Alerts -> Mass Email & SMS With Templates -> Cloud Telephony Integration -> Click to Call Service -> Call Recordings in Audio format -> Integrated Email, SMS & Voice 5 Reasons to Choose Cratio CRM: * Affordable. Save at least 50% of CRM cost. * Simple to use yet with all needed CRM Features * Secured, Scalable & World Class Cloud Solution * Best Support & dedicated Customer Success Team * Completely Customizable to Suit your business About the Company: Cratio Software is software product Development Company based in Chennai, India. The company specializes in providing domain specific Mobile Sales CRM Software with less time and cost. The founding team consists of people with more than 15 years of experience in software development and products.
CloudCC
cloudcc.com
CloudCC offers the complete CRM platform with highly competitive pricing, features business apps covering marketing automation, sales force automation, service management, extensible platform and industry CRM solutions and more. CloudCC provides SaaS and PaaS so that you can find out a CRM solution we can do for you.