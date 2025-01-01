All
Top Conversational Intelligence Software

Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.

Submit New App


Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is an AI chatbot that assists with tasks, engages in conversations, and generates text, designed for safety and accuracy in various applications.

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

Microsoft Copilot is an AI tool that enhances productivity in Microsoft 365 apps by assisting with document drafting, summarization, and data analysis.

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

The AWS Console is a management interface for AWS services, allowing users to monitor, control, and optimize their cloud resources effectively.

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.

Hugging Face

Hugging Face

huggingface.co

Hugging Face is an open-source platform for building, training, and deploying advanced AI models, focused on Natural Language Processing tasks.

You.com

You.com

you.com

You.com is an AI platform that combines multiple models for personalized search, problem-solving, content creation, and real-time information access.

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.

Abacus.AI

Abacus.AI

abacus.ai

Abacus.AI is a data science platform for building machine learning systems and AI agents, enhancing business operations through predictive modeling and automation.

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ManyChat is a platform for automating customer interactions via chatbots across multiple channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

scite.ai

scite.ai

scite.ai

Scite.ai helps researchers discover and understand scientific articles through Smart Citations that classify references as supporting or contrasting evidence.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Writesonic is an AI writing tool that helps users create various types of content, optimize for SEO, and build chatbots for enhanced customer interactions.

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is a WhatsApp solution for businesses, offering API, chatbots, CRM, automation, and analytics to enhance customer management and communication.

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Relevance AI is a platform for businesses to create and manage AI agents that automate tasks across various functions like sales, marketing, and support.

AfforAI

AfforAI

afforai.com

AfforAI is an AI research platform that summarizes, translates, and organizes documents, helping users manage references and collaborate on writing efficiently.

MonkeyLearn

MonkeyLearn

monkeylearn.com

MonkeyLearn is a text analysis platform that enables users to create custom machine learning models for sentiment analysis, text classification, and keyword extraction.

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

Voiceflow is a platform for building and deploying AI-driven conversational agents like chatbots and voice assistants, facilitating collaboration and integration across various channels.

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

ChatBot allows users to create customizable AI chatbots for customer service and support across various platforms with simple drag-and-drop tools.

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.

SiteGPT

SiteGPT

sitegpt.ai

SitesGPT is a web-based site builder that uses AI to create professional websites in under a minute for free.

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.

AITable

AITable

aitable.ai

AITable is a no-code platform that allows users to build a customized AI ChatGPT using their own data for customer service or enterprise assistance.

YourGPT

YourGPT

yourgpt.ai

YourGPT app enables users to create custom chatbots without coding, enhancing customer support and integrating with various enterprise systems.

Synthesys

Synthesys

synthesys.io

Synthesys is an AI video generator that enables users to easily create professional-quality videos with integrated voiceovers and animated elements.

Helpwise

Helpwise

helpwise.io

Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.

WATI

WATI

wati.io

WATI is a customer engagement platform that uses WhatsApp's Business API for real-time conversations, automated messaging, and team collaboration across various businesses.

CustomGPT

CustomGPT

customgpt.ai

CustomGPT allows businesses to create personalized chatbots using their content, integrating various data sources for accurate and tailored responses.

Forefront

Forefront

forefront.ai

Forefront is an AI assistant app that allows users to chat with files, browse the web, collaborate with teams, and customize their assistants.

Langdock

Langdock

langdock.com

Langdock is an AI platform for creating and managing large language model applications, allowing for workflow automation and integration with various data sources.

Chatbot Builder AI

Chatbot Builder AI

chatbotbuilder.ai

ChatBotBuilder.ai allows users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots without coding, integrating with various apps to enhance customer service and engagement.

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.

Get Answer

Get Answer

get-answer.ai

Get Answer is an AI-powered assistant that delivers personalized solutions through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, enhancing productivity for various users.

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Chatfuel AI is a no-code chatbot builder that automates customer interactions across multiple platforms using AI technology.

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Chatbase allows businesses to create custom chatbots powered by their data, which can be easily integrated into websites and messaging apps for customer support.

Payhip

Payhip

payhip.com

Payhip is an ecommerce platform that enables users to sell digital downloads, courses, memberships, and physical products directly to customers.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.

Cohere

Cohere

cohere.com

Cohere is an AI platform for enterprises that enhances productivity through customizable solutions for various business functions and secure data management.

Nightbot

Nightbot

nightbot.tv

Nightbot is a chatbot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that automates chat moderation and engages viewers with customizable commands and features.

Warmly

Warmly

warmly.ai

Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.

Cody

Cody

meetcody.ai

Cody is an AI assistant that learns from your business data to provide tailored answers, boost efficiency, troubleshoot issues, and brainstorm ideas.

Norby AI

Norby AI

norby.io

Norby AI provides businesses with an AI chatbot for websites that automates customer support using natural language processing technology.

Atom

Atom

atomchat.io

Atom provides an AI chatbot for WhatsApp, enabling businesses to automate lead generation, customer support, and integrate with CRMs.

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Botmake.io is a no-code tool for creating and managing chatbots for websites, allowing users to customize interactions and improve visitor engagement.

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Zappr.AI allows users to create an AI chatbot by uploading a PDF or website link, enabling it to answer questions about the provided content.

JivoChat

JivoChat

jivochat.com

JivoChat is a live chat app for businesses to manage real-time customer communication across various platforms including chat, email, and social media.

DeftGPT

DeftGPT

deftgpt.com

DeftGPT is an AI-powered tool for content writing, team management, document interaction, and search optimization across various platforms.

NLSQL

NLSQL

nlsql.com

NLSQL is a B2B SaaS tool that enables employees to access corporate data via a natural language interface, facilitating faster business decision-making.

