Top Conversational Intelligence Software

Conversational Intelligence Software is a suite of tools and technologies designed to interpret and respond to human language. By utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning, and data analytics, this software can understand the context and nuances of conversations, making interactions more productive and insightful.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is an AI chatbot that assists with tasks, engages in conversations, and generates text, designed for safety and accuracy in various applications.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Microsoft Copilot is an AI tool that enhances productivity in Microsoft 365 apps by assisting with document drafting, summarization, and data analysis.
AWS Console
amazon.com
The AWS Console is a management interface for AWS services, allowing users to monitor, control, and optimize their cloud resources effectively.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Hugging Face is an open-source platform for building, training, and deploying advanced AI models, focused on Natural Language Processing tasks.
You.com
you.com
You.com is an AI platform that combines multiple models for personalized search, problem-solving, content creation, and real-time information access.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is a customer communication platform that improves interactions through messaging, review management, payments, and analytics for businesses.
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
Abacus.AI is a data science platform for building machine learning systems and AI agents, enhancing business operations through predictive modeling and automation.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is a customer messaging platform that enhances communication through automation and support tools for improved customer engagement and service.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is a customer service platform that consolidates support across channels, automates workflows, and enhances agent productivity with AI tools and extensive integrations.
Verizon
verizon.com
The Verizon app allows users to manage their accounts, pay bills, switch plans, monitor data, shop for devices, and access support and entertainment services.
ManyChat
manychat.com
ManyChat is a platform for automating customer interactions via chatbots across multiple channels like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.
scite.ai
scite.ai
Scite.ai helps researchers discover and understand scientific articles through Smart Citations that classify references as supporting or contrasting evidence.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo is an integrated platform for customer support and marketing, combining email, live chat, and social media for streamlined communication and sales.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is an AI writing tool that helps users create various types of content, optimize for SEO, and build chatbots for enhanced customer interactions.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is a WhatsApp solution for businesses, offering API, chatbots, CRM, automation, and analytics to enhance customer management and communication.
Guru
getguru.com
Guru is a knowledge management platform that integrates with existing tools, allowing teams to access, share, and manage organizational knowledge seamlessly.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp is a live chat and chatbot platform that helps businesses automate sales, engage visitors, and improve customer interactions across multiple channels.
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Relevance AI is a platform for businesses to create and manage AI agents that automate tasks across various functions like sales, marketing, and support.
AfforAI
afforai.com
AfforAI is an AI research platform that summarizes, translates, and organizes documents, helping users manage references and collaborate on writing efficiently.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn is a text analysis platform that enables users to create custom machine learning models for sentiment analysis, text classification, and keyword extraction.
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow is a platform for building and deploying AI-driven conversational agents like chatbots and voice assistants, facilitating collaboration and integration across various channels.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform for live chat, visitor tracking, and analytics, enabling real-time interaction and support for businesses.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
Appy Pie is a no-code app development platform that allows users to build applications easily using drag-and-drop features and customization options.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot allows users to create customizable AI chatbots for customer service and support across various platforms with simple drag-and-drop tools.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a platform for building customizable chatbots using AI, facilitating integration with tools, analytics, and multi-channel deployment.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder that uses AI to create professional websites in under a minute for free.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a customer service software that provides live chat, chatbots, and AI support to help businesses improve customer support and engagement on websites.
AITable
aitable.ai
AITable is a no-code platform that allows users to build a customized AI ChatGPT using their own data for customer service or enterprise assistance.
YourGPT
yourgpt.ai
YourGPT app enables users to create custom chatbots without coding, enhancing customer support and integrating with various enterprise systems.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys is an AI video generator that enables users to easily create professional-quality videos with integrated voiceovers and animated elements.
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise is a customer support platform that integrates multiple communication channels to facilitate team collaboration and manage customer inquiries efficiently.
WATI
wati.io
WATI is a customer engagement platform that uses WhatsApp's Business API for real-time conversations, automated messaging, and team collaboration across various businesses.
CustomGPT
customgpt.ai
CustomGPT allows businesses to create personalized chatbots using their content, integrating various data sources for accurate and tailored responses.
Forefront
forefront.ai
Forefront is an AI assistant app that allows users to chat with files, browse the web, collaborate with teams, and customize their assistants.
Langdock
langdock.com
Langdock is an AI platform for creating and managing large language model applications, allowing for workflow automation and integration with various data sources.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai allows users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots without coding, integrating with various apps to enhance customer service and engagement.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat is a customer engagement tool that enables businesses to communicate with customers via chat, email, and social media, offering AI chatbots and conversation history.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a marketing automation platform that enables businesses to manage email/SMS campaigns, chatbots, landing pages, and CRM for customer engagement and sales.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye helps businesses manage their online reputation, customer interactions, and social media presence through review management, messaging, and listing tools.
Get Answer
get-answer.ai
Get Answer is an AI-powered assistant that delivers personalized solutions through a mobile app, web app, and Chrome extension, enhancing productivity for various users.
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel AI is a no-code chatbot builder that automates customer interactions across multiple platforms using AI technology.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Chatbase allows businesses to create custom chatbots powered by their data, which can be easily integrated into websites and messaging apps for customer support.
Payhip
payhip.com
Payhip is an ecommerce platform that enables users to sell digital downloads, courses, memberships, and physical products directly to customers.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is an AI platform for enterprises that enhances productivity through customizable solutions for various business functions and secure data management.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chatbot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that automates chat moderation and engages viewers with customizable commands and features.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
Cody
meetcody.ai
Cody is an AI assistant that learns from your business data to provide tailored answers, boost efficiency, troubleshoot issues, and brainstorm ideas.
Norby AI
norby.io
Norby AI provides businesses with an AI chatbot for websites that automates customer support using natural language processing technology.
Atom
atomchat.io
Atom provides an AI chatbot for WhatsApp, enabling businesses to automate lead generation, customer support, and integrate with CRMs.
Botmake
botmake.io
Botmake.io is a no-code tool for creating and managing chatbots for websites, allowing users to customize interactions and improve visitor engagement.
Zappr.AI
zappr.ai
Zappr.AI allows users to create an AI chatbot by uploading a PDF or website link, enabling it to answer questions about the provided content.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a live chat app for businesses to manage real-time customer communication across various platforms including chat, email, and social media.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
DeftGPT is an AI-powered tool for content writing, team management, document interaction, and search optimization across various platforms.
NLSQL
nlsql.com
NLSQL is a B2B SaaS tool that enables employees to access corporate data via a natural language interface, facilitating faster business decision-making.
