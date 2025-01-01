Top AI Sales Assistant Software

Find the right software and services.
AI sales assistants, commonly known as AI virtual sales assistants, are applications designed to support sales representatives by automating various tasks and processes through integrated artificial intelligence. These tasks encompass lead qualification, follow-up activities, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry. Sales and marketing teams frequently deploy AI sales assistants to automate mundane tasks, allowing more time to address intricate and demanding responsibilities. These tools are often compatible with other software or can seamlessly integrate with existing CRM systems, although many are also standalone solutions.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho CRM is a customer relationship management tool that manages customer interactions, sales, and marketing within the Zoho ecosystem.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies.ai is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and integrates with various collaboration tools for improved productivity.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
Cloze
cloze.com
Cloze is a personal CRM app that organizes and tracks interactions with contacts, integrating email and social media for efficient relationship management.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall is a communication platform for businesses that enables calling, SMS, email, and WhatsApp interactions, with automation and integration features to enhance customer engagement.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an AI tool that generates various types of content, including ads, blog posts, and emails, in multiple languages, while checking for plagiarism.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, syncing notes with CRM systems. It supports multiple languages and integrates with collaboration tools.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
Luna.ai is an AI sales platform that automates lead generation and email outreach, enabling personalized communication and insightful analytics for sales teams.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
CoPilot AI is a sales enablement platform that helps teams identify prospects, craft tailored messages, and improve conversion rates.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Freshsales is a CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales operations, automate tasks, and enhance customer interactions through features like lead scoring and email marketing.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that enhances outbound campaigns by combining data from various sources, automating research, and enabling personalized outreach.
Gong.io
gong.io
Gong.io is a revenue intelligence platform that analyzes customer interactions to enhance sales strategies and drive growth through insights and automation.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr is a cloud-based platform that manages customer service across 30+ channels, enhancing interactions and providing AI-driven insights for businesses.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified customer relationship management platform that integrates sales, marketing, and support teams for effective customer engagement and collaboration.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
smrtPhone is a cloud-based communication app that integrates voice, text, and lead management tools to enhance productivity for sales-driven businesses.
Momentum
momentum.io
Momentum is a no-code platform that automates sales workflows by integrating with tools like Slack and Salesforce, streamlining deal processes and collaboration.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Salesflare is a CRM tool for small businesses that automates sales data entry, integrates with email platforms, and provides sales analytics and pipeline visualization.
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Squaretalk is a business communication platform that provides call management, CRM integration, and multi-channel messaging to enhance customer interactions.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is a digital assistant for Customer Success Managers that integrates with Zoom to take notes, assign tasks, identify risks, and draft follow-up emails.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal.io is an AI-powered customer experience platform that tailors interactions using AI and human agents to enhance customer engagement.
EverReady
everready.ai
EverReady automatically retrieves business-related data from sales email, calendars, and phones to populate CRM, enhancing contact quality for sales and marketing.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Salesmate is a flexible CRM solution for managing sales, marketing, and customer service tasks, featuring automation, multichannel communication, and customizable reporting.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is an AI marketing platform for managing customer engagements through personalized campaigns, insights, and integrations across multiple channels.
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI tool that automates sales prospecting by identifying leads, optimizing messaging, and streamlining outreach and meeting scheduling.
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender is an AI tool that helps sales teams write effective emails by providing real-time coaching, prospect insights, and email deliverability checks.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI tool that records meetings and automates note-taking for customer conversations, allowing easy sharing of insights across platforms.
Aircover.ai
aircover.ai
Aircover.ai provides real-time AI coaching during virtual sales calls, integrating sales playbooks to enhance revenue and productivity.
Clari
clari.com
Clari is a platform that improves sales forecasting and pipeline management, providing visibility and insights to enhance efficiency and decision-making for revenue teams.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is a revenue intelligence platform that improves sales processes by integrating AI insights and automation into CRM systems.
Upscale
upscale.ai
Upscale is a sales engagement platform that automates outreach across multiple channels, enabling sales teams to focus on closing deals.
Sybill
sybill.ai
Sybill is an AI tool that analyzes sales calls, providing summaries and insights on body language to enhance communication and improve sales strategies for teams.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Salesroom is an AI video conferencing platform that tracks buyer engagement and provides real-time access to knowledge for improving virtual communication and sales performance.
Drift
drift.com
Drift is a customer communication platform offering live chat and chatbots to improve engagement and support for businesses, enhancing sales and marketing efforts.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is a sales engagement platform that streamlines prospecting and automates outreach across multiple channels, integrating with various tools for enhanced efficiency.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is a sales engagement platform that automates calling and texting for CRMs, enhancing sales team productivity with features like multi-line dialing and local presence.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video conferencing tool that streamlines meetings by providing summaries, transcripts, and search functionality for improved collaboration.
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is a cloud-based phone system that enables SMBs to manage customer communications through calls, SMS, and email from a single dashboard.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply.io is a sales engagement platform that automates multichannel outreach, helping users generate leads and enhance communication through various channels.
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken is an AI platform that analyzes sales conversations to provide real-time coaching and insights, improving team performance and conversion rates.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-driven platform for sales and marketing that helps businesses engage target accounts and optimize marketing campaigns across multiple channels.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a call tracking platform that helps businesses analyze calls and optimize marketing strategies through data-driven insights and CRM integrations.
Aider
aider.ai
Aider is a platform for accountants and bookkeepers to manage client finances, offering insights like cash flow forecasts and tax estimates in one user-friendly app.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Salesforge is an AI-driven platform for automated, personalized cold email outreach, improving deliverability and engagement for sales teams.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings is an AI-driven platform for remote sales that automates workflows, analyzes sales meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity and customer interactions.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Woodpecker
woodpecker.co
Woodpecker is a tool for B2B companies to automate personalized cold email outreach and follow-ups while managing responses and improving deliverability.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura.AI is an AI-based platform for B2B lead generation, offering sales intelligence and automated outreach to enhance sales processes.
FlashIntel
flashintel.ai
FlashIntel provides AI-driven insights on over 1 billion prospects, aiding businesses in customer engagement and market strategies through data analytics and real-time updates.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro is an AI-based email management tool that automates outreach and sequences to help businesses convert leads into customers and enhance engagement.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.ai is an app that uses AI to analyze data, automate workflows, and optimize processes for improved decision-making and productivity.
Dooly
dooly.ai
Dooly helps revenue teams improve CRM hygiene and streamline workflows by automating tasks and integrating with existing systems.
Laxis
laxis.com
Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant that records and transcribes meetings, capturing key insights and integrating with CRM systems for efficient follow-up.
Air AI
air.ai
Air AI is a conversational AI platform that autonomously handles customer service and sales calls, providing personalized support 24/7 across multiple applications.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso AI is a revenue platform using AI to help sales teams improve forecasting, deal management, and collaboration to increase deal win rates.
