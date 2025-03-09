Verse.ai

Verse.ai is a lead conversion platform that turns your new leads into sales-ready opportunities through immediate AI-Driven and Human-Powered conversations. Billions of dollars are spent on leads, but only 27% are actually responded to, Verse.ai has arisen as the defacto technology solution for every business's most pressing problem: lead response and follow-up. The likelihood of lead conversion increases by 21x due solely to the immediacy of Verse.io's multi-faceted lead response. By infusing innovative technology with industry expertise, Verse.ai has developed the perfect formula to reduce time spent sifting through subpar online leads, thereby empowering sales reps to maximize their focus on serious prospects and supercharge their conversion rates up to 300%. The platform is available on a subscription basis. The Verse.ai platform works with all lead types, sources, and CRMs, automatically funneling in leads as soon as they’re received. Unlike static lead engagement solutions, Verse.io uses a perfect blend of automation, human touch, and proven scripts to instantly contact every lead and to vet them thoroughly. Furthermore, Verse.io provides sales teams with full control of the lead engagement process: customized preferences, real-time conversation access, and the power to pass all engagement data back to your CRM. Once the lead is deemed qualified, they are passed back to the sales rep. This handoff is accomplished either through live transfer, or an appointment that is booked directly on a sales rep's calendar. Verse.io acts as an extension of your team - both in spirit and in name. As a result, a seamless experience is created for the company and the potential client.