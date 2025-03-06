Find the right software and services.
AI sales assistants, commonly known as AI virtual sales assistants, are applications designed to support sales representatives by automating various tasks and processes through integrated artificial intelligence. These tasks encompass lead qualification, follow-up activities, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry. Sales and marketing teams frequently deploy AI sales assistants to automate mundane tasks, allowing more time to address intricate and demanding responsibilities. These tools are often compatible with other software or can seamlessly integrate with existing CRM systems, although many are also standalone solutions.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like Hubspot, Slack, Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and more. Record: Instantly record meetings across all major web-conferencing platforms. Invite Fireflies or have it automatically capture them. Transcribe: Fireflies can transcribe live meetings or audio files that you upload. Skim the transcripts & listen to the audio simultaneously. Summarize: AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes! Collaborate: Add comments & flag important moments on calls for teammates to easily review. Search: Review an hour long call in less than 5 minutes. Filter to action items, dates, metrics, and other important topics. Integrate: Your meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings are more valuable when they are automatically synced with tools and platforms you already use. Log meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings in your CRM & collaboration apps like Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zapier, and lots more. Analyze: Conversation Intelligence generates insights around talk time, topic trends, sentiment, and much more. The conversation intelligence suite allows you to identify what’s working and what is not on calls. Insights help you coach your sales team to close more deals. They help your recruiters hire top talent faster by identifying trends across candidate interviews. Your entire organization can build better products by tuning into the voice of your customer. Discover what messaging works and what doesn’t from customer and team interactions.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
Clay
clay.com
Clay is an AI tool that allows users to scale their creative outbound ideas by combining the power of 50+ data providers, real-time scraping, and AI. With Clay, users can send personalized campaigns that are tailored to individual recipients, increasing the chances of booking more meetings.Clay offers a range of features and functionalities to support effective outbound campaigns. Users can access a vast network of data providers to gather relevant information on leads, such as job listings, tech stack details, and latest news. Clay also allows users to identify specific characteristics of companies, such as remote-first policies or SOC II compliance, and search for keywords on their websites.The tool provides access to an extensive database of contacts, enabling users to find emails and phone numbers from various sources, including LinkedIn profiles, Twitter profiles, and local business listings. Clay integrates with popular CRM platforms, allowing users to supercharge their CRM capabilities with automated prospecting.Users can also leverage AI capabilities within Clay to generate personalized emails, write messages, and automate company research. The tool offers features for enriching leads, finding job changes, and scoring leads based on keywords and other criteria.Clay has been trusted by over 50,000 leading teams and offers a 14-day pro trial for users to experience its capabilities firsthand. With its versatility and range of functionalities, Clay empowers users to optimize their outbound campaigns and streamline their lead generation processes.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlighting, and summarizing key points discussed during meetings. After the meeting, Fathom provides summaries which are ready within a concise timeframe after the meeting's end.In addition to transcription and summary, Fathom also offers the option to share clips from specific parts of meetings, which can be useful for providing context to colleagues or stakeholders. Further adding to its functionality, Fathom automatically syncs meeting summaries and tasks to the user's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, saving users significant time on post-meeting data entry tasks. Fathom is designed to be compatible with multiple video conferencing platforms and languages, currently supporting 28 globally spoken ones, making it a flexible tool for international teams or businesses. The tool also integrates with a variety of popular workplace tools, enabling users to easily copy/paste summaries and action items into Slack, Google Docs, Gmail, or other task management programs. Client feedback highlights the tool's efficiency, ease of use, and its ability to aid in productivity and overall conversation engagement during meetings.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform Gong’s Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary and patented AI technology to accurately understand customer interactions to increase visibility, drive decision-making, and align strategies in organizations to achieve successful outcomes. Thousands of innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. G2's audience of software users has ranked Gong #1 on the ‘Top 100 Best Software Products’ list for 2021 and 2022. Gong was also recognized on seven additional G2 Best Of lists, including: #1 in Highest Satisfaction Products #1 in Top 50 Enterprise Products #1 in Top 50 Mid-Market Products Best Products for Sales Small Business Products Fastest Growing Products For more information, visit www.gong.io.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Salesmate
salesmate.io
Most CRMs are rigid, inflexible, and cost a lot of money to organizations, and Salesmate solves exactly these pain-points. Salesmate is a flexible, customizable, and cost-effective solution to multiple teams in your organization. The platform solves these problems by offering built-in tools, saving cost on integrations, and high customization capabilities. The core of Salesmate is the CRM module, where sales, marketing, and success teams can manage contacts, leads, customers, subscribers, and everyday activities effortlessly. With these essentials, CRM module comes with built-in tools that front-line teams can utilize every single day like Calling, Texting, Pipeline Management, Deals, Conversations, and much more. One of the core reasons for higher sales outcomes is the ability to automate operations and save more time for selling. This is where Salesmate offers Workflows and Sequences. Workflows automate tasks like deal assignment, task assignment or date-based communication. While Sequences can put follow-ups on autopilot based on your terms and conditions. And with industry’s first AI-powered co-pilot, everyone in your sales team gets a personal assistance. ‘Sandy AI’ can book meetings, draft emails, or add notes for you. All you need to do is – just ask! We know that sales teams can only function when marketing teams generate high quality leads. That’s where Salesmate empowers marketing teams to build and execute highly personalized campaigns and reach wider audiences. Not only that, but marketing teams can also track website visitors, collect leads using forms or lead gen bots, score every lead, built marketing journeys, and send-off the finest MQLs to sales teams for higher success. Lastly, a great customer service team can truly manoeuvre retention, engagement, and revenue for the business. That’s why, Salesmate provides tools like Live Chat, Chatbots, and Shared Inboxes to deliver the finest experiences for your customers. Naturally, you need insights to predict trends, be agile, and make decisions in your growth journeys. That’s where Dashboards, Templates, Custom Reports, and Insights will offer everything you need to see what’s going on with your teams and business. From lead generation to top-notch customer experiences, Salesmate has something for everyone in your team. Salesmate has 15-day free trial, where you can explore every corner of the platform, without sharing credit card details. It’s safe, secure, and available for everyone in your team to try.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google, Harvard (through Podium Education), K Health, Kin Insurance, Ro, Toyota, and Varsity Tutors have improved their engagement with hundreds of millions of customers through Regal, leading to $5B in revenue. Regal.io is based in NYC and is backed by $83M from leading investors including Emergence Capital, Founder Collective and Homebrew.
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every interaction recorded automatically in your CRM. The Kixie PowerCall Chrome extension enables sales and other customer-facing teams to boost performance with a suite of advanced calling and texting features. Kixie automatically recognizes phone numbers on any web page you visit in Chrome, and places a click-to-call button next to each number for one-click dialing. Calls, texts, dispositions and activities are logged automatically in your CRM, practically eliminating the need for the tedious manual record-keeping that slows down salespeople in their day-to-day activities. Features include: • PowerDial through lists of contacts automatically. Boost productivity tenfold by dialing up to 10 numbers simultaneously with multi-line PowerDialer • Advanced AI-powered local presence lets users call from a number with the same local area code as the person they’re calling
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture from every customer conversation. Unlike regular meeting recordings, notes, or revenue intelligence tools, Grain is simple, accessible, and affordable for all roles. Anybody can easily share the perspective of customers, in their own voice, directly into tools like Slack, Notion, HubSpot, Salesforce, and more to create customer-aligned teams and informed decisions.
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
Staircase AI is pioneering Customer Relationship Intelligence. Its platform leverages AI to analyze millions of customer interactions and turn them into actionable human insights that are impossible to spot with the naked eye. Companies depend on Staircase AI to cut through the noise and improve their NRR. Staircase AI reveals deep human signals and uncovers customer health, sentiment, journey events, risks, and opportunities. Its cutting-edge technology analyzes all customer interactions, including emails, chats, Slack activity, video calls, and more. It then connects the human signals to generate relationship-based insights such as stakeholder changes, positive or negative sentiment trends, problematic topics, and more. Combined with existing product analytics, its human analytics provides the missing element to fully understand the customer to grow at scale and fight churn.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automations that level up efficiency, advanced reporting for data-powered insights and much more. Outplay has bi-directional integrations with a wide range of CRMs, inboxes and more to help sales teams book meetings and track performances from a single dashboard. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings now. Not next quarter. With game-changing features like power dialing, AI-powered conversational intelligence and a lead sourcing database of millions, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag.Switch out multiple point solutions and invoices with Outplay - the all-in-one sales stack for new-age teams. Get a built-in Sales Prospecting tool, Multi-channel Sales Engagement platform, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling tool and Conversational Intelligence platform to exceed your targets, not your budgets.
Meetz Ai
meetz.ai
Meetz.ai generates leads at scale for businesses of any size. All you need to do is upload a list of your prospects and Meetz will reach out to them with a personalized email based on their online activity. Once a prospect response an AI assistant will book the demo for you! With this feature, users don't have to check each participant's availability since Laura can find the optimal time for everyone, and automatically follow up with them. Additionally, Meetz.ai enables seamless follow-up communication by allowing users to cc Laura, who systematically follows up according to their preferences or guests' requests. Meetz AI is the perfect top-of-funnel tool to increase leads with all the best performing channels.
Humantic AI
humantic.ai
Humantic AI is the world's first Buyer Intelligence platform. Top revenue teams use Humantic AI to identify early adopters, help their BDRs personalize outreach and enable their AEs with vital customer insights for every deal. Companies like Paypal, Sandler and Domo use Humantic's Personality AI and immediately see a 109% increase in response rates and a 16.2% bump in revenue closed. Humantic AI is recognized as a top Sales AI tool in G2's Winter 2024 report.
Attention
attention.tech
Attention is a specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform designed to enhance the performance of sales departments. It is tool aimed to augment the capabilities of your CRM and your sales teams, providing a range of tools for analysis, training and efficiency. Attention collects and analyzes customer conversation data to provide valuable insights, facilitating better understanding of sales performance and customer preferences. It offers sales training tools to streamline the analyses and improvement of sales representatives' performance. Attention also automates CRM tasks for revenue teams, reducing administrative tasks and helping to cut down on sales cycles for sales leaders. An exclusive feature aids sales reps in filling out their CRM automatically, significantly saving time on manual entry. It showcases a highly intuitive compliance feature, ensuring all activities adhere to local regulations. Additionally, the tool provides the benefit of improving sales forecasting, by comprehensively analyzing sales rep activities. Furthermore, Attention helps in automating follow-up emails by understanding conversations context. Apart from these capabilities, Attention allows users to set custom triggers that will enable AI to monitor more important aspects of each call, thus enabling effective decision making. Key features like identifying reasons for winning or losing deals, ranking customer churn reasons, providing insights on high-performing reps, and understanding common objections from prospects, make it a robust platform for sales-oriented organizations.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales process, enabling sales representatives to focus on building relationships and closing deals. Features such as automated scheduling, real-time note-taking, and CRM integration optimize efficiency and productivity. With Demodesk, sales professionals can deliver captivating product demos that go beyond mere slideshows. The platform offers revolutionary screen-sharing and interactive capabilities to create an immersive and personalized experience for prospects, leading to increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Features like shadowing or integrated playbooks and battle cards, enable real-time coaching during virtual calls. The platform offers comprehensive analytics and reporting features that provide actionable insights into sales performance. Armed with this valuable data, sales leaders can make data-driven decisions, optimize sales processes, and identify areas for improvement. Businesses of all sizes rely on us to digitalize sales, boost productivity and drive more revenue. Key results from our customers: +25% time saved on manual tasks (Pipedrive) ↑ 2x conversion rate (Clark) +30% higher revenue per seller (Treatwell) ↑ 3x increase in agent productivity (Eigensonne) For more information visit demodesk.com.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools marketers use every day like Google Ads and Analytics, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CTM was one of the earliest call tracking providers and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. CallTrackingMetrics is named industry leaders, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture.
Lavender
lavender.ai
Lavender is your AI Email Coach It combines everything you need to easily write sales emails that get replies. Get real time AI-driven coaching on your email, research your prospect without leaving your inbox, confirm their email is valid, check if your email will land in SPAM, see how it looks on mobile, plus much more. SDRs and AEs from the world's largest companies use Lavender to boost opens and double replies. If you get a reply, you're more likely to book a meeting and close a deal.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Upscale
upscale.ai
Upscale is a sales engagement platform that automates sales outreach by using multiple channels like email, phone calls, LinkedIn, text messages and more. Our data-driven unified platform helps streamline routine work and lets your sales team focus on what really matters - closing deals. - Multi-channel outreach (Email, Call, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, SMS, Voicemail) - Intelligent triggers to automate and save time - Easy to use interface - Free 24x7 support over phone, chat and email - Free onboarding support for success - Integrations with Salesforce, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Zoho, Gmail, Outlook, Vidyard, ZoomInfo, Lusha etc.
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is an omnichannel cloud-based phone system and customer engagement platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One of the key features of Aloware is its integration with various CRMs such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho to name a few, and communication channels, including VoIP phone calls, SMS text messaging, and email. This allows SMBs to manage all their customer conversations from a single dashboard, making tracking interactions easier, prioritizing leads and support tickets, and ensuring timely follow-ups for sales and support teams. Aloware also boasts its TCPA-compliant Power Dialer which aids agents in maximizing their call productivity without fear of accidentally dialing DNC numbers, or being tagged as a "scam". The latest addition to Aloware's roster of competitive features is its very own in-app AI chatbot, AlohaBot, which does not require a third-party app integration, making it smoother, faster, and the most advanced in the market. Paired with the legendary Sequence+ that empowers businesses to automate workflows and trigger actions such as SMS/MMS, call, and email campaigns, Aloware equips SMBs with an all-in-one communication tool to gain the sharpest edge in their industries.
Curious Thing
curiousthing.io
Curious Thing is a leading provider of voice AI assistants for business. Powered by our proprietary conversational AI technology and OpenAI's ChatGPT, our voice AI assistants are designed to automate inbound calls and outbound customer engagement across any stage of the customer journey. We help businesses grow revenue, boost operational efficiency and enrich their digital customer experience journey without requiring large investments or additional headcount. Our multilingual voice AI assistants have successfully automated millions of business-customer conversations for SMBs and enterprises across a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, eCommerce and more. Curious Thing is the only Voice AI technology that supports rapid deployment across multiple use cases - payment support, enquiry handling, appointment booking, FAQ handling, lead qualification, and more.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
OneMob
onemob.com
OneMob is the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing, and tracking beautiful microsites in seconds! Whether you are in sales, marketing, customer success, or a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement, and responses. With OneMob's powerful microsite builder, content uploader, and management features, you can easily create stunning, customized microsites that showcase your brand and content in a professional and engaging way. You will have access to a wide range of templates and tagging options to customize your microsites to match your brand and target your audience. But that's not all—OneMob is packed with features to help you create, share, and track your content like a pro. You can create videos on the go with OneMob's mobile, web, and screen recorder, and use the built-in script teleprompter and video editing tools to perfect your content. Plus, with video approvals and engagement tracking, you can see exactly how your audience is interacting with your content and adjust your strategy accordingly. OneMob seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack, including CRM integration for Salesforce, Dynamics, HubSpot, and more, and content integration with Zoom, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. With a native plugin for Gmail, Outlook, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, and InsideSales, you can easily create and share content right from your favorite email and sales tools. And the best part is, you can get started with OneMob for free! Its free plan offers access to many of its core features, so you can try OneMob risk-free and see how it can transform your content game.
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI-based tool designed to streamline and optimize sales prospecting processes for businesses. Among its main functionalities, Regie.ai leverages Generative AI to facilitate the automatic identification and engagement of target accounts and contacts, even those not already present in your CRM system. The tool aims to make messaging more brand-specific and context-relevant for each recipient, thereby leading to more effective outreach and engagement. Regie.ai also prioritizes outreach based on engagement and intent data to ensure more precise targeting during active buying cycles. A unique feature of this tool is its ability to change the intensity of outreach depending on buyer engagement levels. Consequently, highly engaged buyers receive a consistent flow of communication, while unengaged prospects are nurtured at a slower pace until they are ready for sales, protecting your database health and improving the lead to meeting time. Regie.ai can be conceptualized as virtual Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) that work around the clock, without the need for additional human resources or third-party outsourcing. The platform supports a range of use cases such as cold outbound, LinkedIn engagement, sales nurturing, Inbound lead response, outbound on inbound, customer expansion, and more. Furthermore, the tool simplifies your revenue operations strategy by integrating with core RevTech systems to help automate the booking of sales team meetings.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
EverReady
everready.ai
Sales mailboxes are gold mine. Companies don't realize the quantity and quality of information sales have about the prospects and customers. EverReady is the autonomous and intelligent solution that automatically retrieves in CRM all the business-related data that is lying dormant in the mailboxes, agendas and telephones of sales reps on which the company does not capitalize. Get highly qualified contacts for your sales and marketing operations an secure your business knowledge
Zopto
zopto.com
Omni-Channel Sales Outreach,Growth on Autopilot We help thousands of customers simplify prospecting efforts and grow their business in a scalable and predictable way, using multi-touch Smart Workflows on LinkedIn and Email.
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Business Communications we also can provide individual solutions. Axiom Is our full-featured cloud PBX. Integrated with some of the world’s leading CRMs, Axiom gives communication centers the tools they need to provide personalized service to clients worldwide. Dial calls with a single click, manage call traffic directly from your CRM. View caller details and purchase history during each call, record all calls and link them to your CRM. Axiom also provides extensive features for admins to monitor calls and agents in real-time, whisper advice to agents, or take over calls if needed. The Matrix predictive dialer supports unlimited agents for as low as 25$ per user. Featuring custom Manager and Agent interfaces and real-time dashboards, Matrix can handle up to 1000 channels simultaneously. Matrix from Squaretalk is integrated with all your lead generation tools including landing pages, CRM’s, affiliate sites, and lists. Matrix digests your leads and contacts and prepares them for contact by detecting active phone numbers and optimizing for time zones. Using highly configurable campaigns, the leads are dialed in a manner best suiting the needs of the marketing effort. Crush Your Campaigns and improve talk time by up to 400%! You’ve never seen a dialer like this. Express is a multi-channel messaging solution that provides even more ways to connect with customers and ensure our clients will never miss an opportunity to continue a conversation, resolve a problem or provide timely support. Express, enables businesses and contact centers to connect with customers wherever they are, through any device, on their preferred platform. Starting with SMS, the platform will soon include WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat. Lynx. A no-code, real-time integration layer that will allow organizations to seamlessly knit together all of their business communications platforms and tools. Requiring no specialist knowledge or development time, Lynx empowers contact centers and BPOs by making integrating and automating complex communication systems as easy as using an app. Through Lynx, our customers will have the flexibility to tender for almost any contract they want as Lynx provides secure access to over 100 business apps, transparent data transfer, and workforce optimization. It’s a huge win for BPOs.
Laxis
laxis.com
Aimed at optimizing customer conversations, Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant tailored to help revenue teams capture key insights from their interactions and perform better in various commercial capacities. The tool uses an AI system to record, transcribe, and offer a precise distillation of salient points discussed during customer meetings, ensuring that no critical detail is left out. The tool is beneficial to various professionals including sales, marketing, business development, project managers, and product & UX designers, as it helps in different areas such as market research, tracking portfolio notes, capturing customer requirements and activity, among others.Another significant feature of Laxis is its capability for integration across various platforms including video conferencing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems where upon it automatically inputs customer actions and activities. It can auto-generate meeting summaries and follow-up emails and enable the users to save customer requirements, action items, and meeting summaries in your CRM in one-click. Users can also extract relevant insights from individual or sets of meetings. With an inclusion of language preferences, Laxis supports multilingual interactions guaranteeing accurate real-time transcription of meetings and detailed record-keeping of multilingual interactions. It further allows users to repurpose audio content like podcasts, webinars and meetings with just a click.
FlashIntel
flashintel.ai
Unlock a network of 1+ billion prospects. Utilize AI-powered workflows for streamlined engagement and faster deal closures with ideal buyers.
Dealintent
dealintent.com
Dealintent is an AI powered digital sales room software that helps sales teams create hyper personalized sales rooms that will engage buyers and increase the chances of closing deals. With Dealintent, you can use artificial intelligence to uncover buyer personality, identify high-intent deals in your pipeline and increase engagement with your buyers. If you are part of a b2b sales team, you can use Dealintent to: Enrich deals : Discover professional and personality insights about your buyers with the help of artificial intelligence. Dealintent eliminates the need to search multiple platforms like LinkedIn or the web and makes relevant buyer contact and company insights available to you in seconds. Create digital sales pitches : Dealintent replaces sales pitches sent as email attachments with branded and personalized interactive digital sales room pitches. Sales pitches shared as digital sales rooms allow sales teams to share a mutual sales action plan with buyers, track buyer activity and shares and keep in constant touch with buyer via chat, calls & meetings for better conversions. Improve forecast accuracy: Dealintent helps sales teams identify buyer intent based on buyer activity, proposal shares, completion of sales mutual action plan and more. This allows stronger sales forecasts that are based on buyer activity and engagement level.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
InboxPro
inboxpro.io
InboxPro helps you turn Leads into Customers and close more meetings. Master email outreach with AI. Automate sequences, personalize with merge tags, and enhance customer engagement. Start winning more deals now.
Humanic AI
humanic.ai
Humanic PLG CRM works like a ramp to HubSpot and uncovers Dark Pipeline without a Data Warehouse. Turn Product Leads into Customers Humanic automates activation and adoption for your inbound leads at scale and with precision. No more endless user segmentation & manual configuration of campaigns.
Clari
clari.com
Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business to drive process rigor, align buyers and sellers, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Hundreds of thousands of revenue professionals at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra use Clari to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on LinkedIn.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest-yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, and that’s why people buy from People.ai.
Aircover.ai
aircover.ai
Accelerate Revenue with an AI Sales Assistant on Every Call Aircover is real-time in-meeting sales coaching powered by AI. Integrate your sales playbook inside virtual meetings, and surface just-in-time enablement to help drive revenue and productivity.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT for a more humanized experienced with our chatbot.
Penny AI
pennyapp.com
Penny exponentially increases revenue via the duplicatable field experience consultants & leaders demand while providing you with the data and insights at the pace of innovation you need. Penny is designed to help sales consultants interact with customers and automate sales workflows using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology. It enables marketing and sales teams to calculate churn rates, monitor market trends, and identify opportunities to optimize customer engagement
Air AI
air.ai
100,000 sales and customer service reps at the tap of a button. Introducing the world's first ever AI that can have full on 10-40 minute long phone calls that sound like a REAL human, with infinite memory, perfect recall, and can autonomously take actions across 5,000 plus applications. It can do the entire job of a full time agent without having to be trained, managed or motivated. It just works 24/7/365.
Momentum
momentum.io
Momentum is a no code platform to automate sales workflows. By embedding into existing sales-first tooling, from Slack and Salesforce to Asana and Outreach, Momentum gives revenue team the building blocks to operationalize sales motions and improve efficiency. With pre-assembled recipes, including Slack deal rooms, deal desk approvals, and automatic capturing of files and notes into opportunities, deals close faster, with better accountability and collaboration along the way.
