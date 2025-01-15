App store for web apps
Top AI Sales Assistant Software - Palestinian Territories
AI sales assistants, commonly known as AI virtual sales assistants, are applications designed to support sales representatives by automating various tasks and processes through integrated artificial intelligence. These tasks encompass lead qualification, follow-up activities, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry. Sales and marketing teams frequently deploy AI sales assistants to automate mundane tasks, allowing more time to address intricate and demanding responsibilities. These tools are often compatible with other software or can seamlessly integrate with existing CRM systems, although many are also standalone solutions.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement and responses. With OneMob's powerful microsite builder, content uploader, and management features, you can easily create stunning, customized microsites that showcase your brand and content in a professional and engaging way. You'll have access to a wide range of templates and tagging options to customize your microsites to match your brand and target your audience. But that's not all - OneMob is packed with features to help you create, share, and track your content like a pro. You can create videos on-the-go with OneMob's mobile, web and screen recorder, and use the built-in script teleprompter and video editing tools to perfect your content. Plus, with video approvals and engagement tracking, you can see exactly how your audience is interacting with your content and adjust your strategy accordingly. OneMob seamlessly integrates with your existing tech stack, including CRM integration for Salesforce, Dynamics, Hubspot, and more, and content integration with Zoom, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. With a native plugin for Gmail, Outlook, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce and InsideSales, you can easily create and share content right from your favorite email and sales tools. And the best part is, you can get started with OneMob for free! Our free plan offers access to many of our core features, so you can try OneMob risk-free and see how it can transform your content game. Simply visit onemob.com to sign up and get started today!
Meetz Ai
meetz.ai
Meetz.ai generates leads at scale for businesses of any size. All you need to do is upload a list of your prospects and Meetz will reach out to them with a personalized email based on their online activity. Once a prospect response an AI assistant will book the demo for you! With this feature, users don't have to check each participant's availability since Laura can find the optimal time for everyone, and automatically follow up with them. Additionally, Meetz.ai enables seamless follow-up communication by allowing users to cc Laura, who systematically follows up according to their preferences or guests' requests. Meetz AI is the perfect top-of-funnel tool to increase leads with all the best performing channels.
Exceed.ai
exceed.ai
Exceed.ai is a Conversational AI Platform that helps augment marketing and sales capabilities through conversation automation to capture, engage, converse, qualify, and schedule meetings with leads at scale, with a personalized, two-way conversation over Email, Website Chat, and SMS. Exceed.ai discovers more revenue opportunities with your existing pipeline, provides your prospects a better experience, and more time for sales and marketing teams to focus on doing the most impactful work such as building relationships with prospects, having meaningful conversations, and closing deals. Exceed integrates with your CRM and your marketing automation platform.
Dooly
dooly.ai
Dooly helps revenue teams win more deals by improving CRM hygiene, running a winning sales process, and eliminating low value work.
Autobound
autobound.ai
With 320B emails sent daily, every buyer's inbox is flooded. Being extremely personalized and relevant is no longer an option, but a necessity. Autobound generates hyper-personalized emails instantly based on news, competitor trends, podcasts, social media, financial reports, shared experiences, hobbies, and more. Our AI assistant automates a 30+ minute research and writing process to 2-3x your reply rate. When you first sign up, Autobound's AI reads public information on your company to build out the starting messaging for your account. New users can then build out their writing style, toggle insights off/on, & more. With integrations with Gmail, Salesloft, Outreach, Salesforce, Hubspot and more, we're here to make your life easier. Free users can write content for 5 prospects daily, Pro users get unlimited content credits. Autobound also offers a Bulk Content offering, enabling sellers and marketers to write hyper-personalized content for 1000s of prospects at once via CSV upload. Anyone can start generating hyper-personalized content for free in <30 seconds! Sign up today at www.autobound.ai/sign-up-free.
Verse.ai
verse.ai
Verse.ai is a lead conversion platform that turns your new leads into sales-ready opportunities through immediate AI-Driven and Human-Powered conversations. Billions of dollars are spent on leads, but only 27% are actually responded to, Verse.ai has arisen as the defacto technology solution for every business's most pressing problem: lead response and follow-up. The likelihood of lead conversion increases by 21x due solely to the immediacy of Verse.io's multi-faceted lead response. By infusing innovative technology with industry expertise, Verse.ai has developed the perfect formula to reduce time spent sifting through subpar online leads, thereby empowering sales reps to maximize their focus on serious prospects and supercharge their conversion rates up to 300%. The platform is available on a subscription basis. The Verse.ai platform works with all lead types, sources, and CRMs, automatically funneling in leads as soon as they’re received. Unlike static lead engagement solutions, Verse.io uses a perfect blend of automation, human touch, and proven scripts to instantly contact every lead and to vet them thoroughly. Furthermore, Verse.io provides sales teams with full control of the lead engagement process: customized preferences, real-time conversation access, and the power to pass all engagement data back to your CRM. Once the lead is deemed qualified, they are passed back to the sales rep. This handoff is accomplished either through live transfer, or an appointment that is booked directly on a sales rep's calendar. Verse.io acts as an extension of your team - both in spirit and in name. As a result, a seamless experience is created for the company and the potential client.
Luru
luru.app
Luru helps RevOps drive predictable revenue with no-code sales automation With Luru, RevOps teams implement winning sales process that are adopted, by bringing the CRM and playbooks to where the sales teams work - Slack, MS Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. Simple, customizable, no-code workflow automation for high-performing sales teams. Luru integrates with SalesForce, HubSpot and PipeDrive Get started in seconds for free @ https://luru.app/start
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B’s first and only stop for revenue enablement Everything your team needs to engage buyers, prepare sellers, quantify value, and continually optimize performance. One modular platform — delivering predictable revenue growth at scale.
Clodura.AI
clodura.ai
Clodura is an AI-Powered Sales Prospecting Platform for Online B2B Lead Generation, Actionable Sales Intelligence, and Automated Sales Sequences.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailebots automate all prospecting Realize Saleshuman Potential made Possible with the only AI that automates everything: from research and discovery to engagement, interaction, and opportunity – hands-free.
Kronologic
kronologic.com
Kronologic accelerates revenue by automating the sending of invites and invite-email hybrid messages, negotiating meeting time adjustments using AI, orchestrated across your teams.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance sales success by providing a suite of tools for the sales process. The platform includes Koncert Dialers, a suite of four unique sales dialers tailored to team needs: AI Parallel Dialer, AIFlow Dialer, Agent-Assisted Dialer, and Click to Call Dialer. These dialers help intelligently manage the filtering, connection, and tracking of sales calls. The platform also introduces Koncert Cadence, which is a multi-channel sales sequencer operating across different channels, including Phone, Email, Video, and Social media for a diverse outreach. Additionally, Koncert features the Remote Salesfloor, a smart feature crafted to replicate the traditional sales floor workspace experience in a digital format. To optimize outbound dialing, the platform is equipped with Caller ID Management, a novel Heat Map function for managing outbound dialer numbers. It also offers seamless integration with pre-invested tools, enhancing its usability. Additionally, the machine learning facet of Koncert aids sales prospecting, offering the ability to score and prioritize leads. It also features a unique coaching tool for managers, the Koncert Remote Coach. Koncert is focused on helping users accelerate sales success with its AI-enhanced dialing system and other sales-oriented features.
Zopto
zopto.com
Omni-Channel Sales Outreach,Growth on Autopilot We help thousands of customers simplify prospecting efforts and grow their business in a scalable and predictable way, using multi-touch Smart Workflows on LinkedIn and Email.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, and real-time, curated content right to your team’s fingertips so they can build trust and close deals faster. Our large enterprise customers have engaged their audiences 10x better as compared to traditional marketing channels, saved thousands of hours of research time, and achieved up to 24% higher close win rates. Key capabilities of xiQ’s proprietary AI-powered platform: * Personality-driven insights for one-to-one sales playbooks * SmartSourced Content™ that drives 10x engagement* First-party intent data and advanced analytics to individualize every interaction* Instasites (microsites designed for individualized experiences) * Comprehensive all-in-one company profiles compiled in seconds * Sales triggers and real-time alerts direct to your inbox * Outlook, Salesforce, MS Teams, and social media integration Experience xiQ at xiQinc.com.
EngageTech
engagetech.io
We enable our customers to drive more qualified, predictable pipeline through our unique Sales Intelligence platform and world-class SDR Services. The EngageTech platform enables SDR and Sales teams around the world to identify in-market accounts and B2B technology buyers ready for a conversation. A dynamic, searchable database of up-to-date, compliant B2B company information and accurate tech buyer contact details (job title, direct dial phone numbers, email etc), intelligently ranking in-market accounts and tech buyers based on their likelihood to be open to a conversation. Cutting down hours of SDR research time and optimising for outbound prospecting activity, EngageTech integrates with leading sales engagement and CRM platforms, as well as enabling direct dialling into prospects via the platform. Our database is fuelled by over 50,000 weekly outbound calls into technology buyers around the world which enables us to surface unique intelligence ensuring SDRs are focused on prospecting into the right accounts and buyers, at the right time, equipped with the insights needed for positive conversations. Don't just take our word for it; read our 50+ reviews and see what our customers have to say. If you'd like to learn more about our Outsourced SDR services, please check out our website.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail is a sales data platform that automates sales activity capture, provides revenue intelligence, and improves sales performance to drive more revenue.
CloseFactor
closefactor.com
CloseFactor is the world’s first GTM operating system for revenue teams. With its quickly evolving set of tools, CloseFactor helps businesses fill their pipeline with their ICP. Using machine learning to automatically curate unstructured information about companies and extract meaningful insights that go-to-market teams can act on, CloseFactor identifies your best customers, empowering sales and marketing teams to hit their goals.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google, Harvard (through Podium Education), K Health, Kin Insurance, Ro, Toyota, and Varsity Tutors have improved their engagement with hundreds of millions of customers through Regal, leading to $5B in revenue. Regal.io is based in NYC and is backed by $83M from leading investors including Emergence Capital, Founder Collective and Homebrew.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
FunnL.ai
funnl.ai
Discover the future of AI-powered funnels at FunnL.ai. Automate lead generation, engage prospects intelligently, and skyrocket your conversions. Unleash the full potential of your business with our cutting-edge funnel solutions.
LinkedCamp
linkedcamp.com
Choose the most Reliable LinkedIn Automation Tool like LinkedCamp and make prospecting easy. Enjoy 14 days free trial today. Sign up & increase your sales.
Icereach
icereach.com
Get 10x more conversions and personalize messages at scale with Icereach. The safest cloud-based automation tool for LinkedIn outreach.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web interface, Dash AI also has a robust Slack integration. It can be added to company Slack channels where it can auto-respond to frequently asked questions. Dashworks currently integrates with 20+ applications across a company's tech stack.
Pocus
pocus.com
Pocus turns data into revenue. Combine all product usage and intent signals your team needs to prioritize the best opportunities and take quick action. Pocus helps you build pipeline based on real buying signals, not your team’s best guess (whether it’s landing new logos or expanding existing ones). With Pocus, go-to-market teams at Asana, Canva, Miro, and Loom save 10+ hours a week digging through data to find and close deals with confidence.
Traq.ai
traq.ai
In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric, deal-winning insights from each call and links them right into your CRM. As a platform-agnostic AI sales assistant compatible with any VoIP phone and online meeting tool, Traq.ai makes each team member more productive and increasingly effective every day. As a sales performance and coaching platform, Traq.ai reveals your team’s challenges so you can optimize training and inspire the highest level of performance. Transparent, competitive pricing including a free option.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more efficient by simply working using the existing sales tools in your stack. For sales operations and marketing, Collective[i] provides clean, comprehensive and automated data collection. Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), activities are auto-captured from the work tools sales teams use (email, calendar, etc.), cleansed to update contacts, company names, etc. and logged into CRM automatically using our patented technology and massive network. No data or valuable time is lost increasing the quality of data logged exponentially and organizational productivity by 20-30%. Collective[i] maintains the ongoing fitness of CRM data automatically correcting outdated contacts and target prospect information. For sales management, Collective[i] offers transparency and AI/ML driven intelligence into each and every opportunity. No more lengthy pipeline reviews, or end of quarter surprises. Managers can commit to revenue with confidence, inspect important opportunities anytime and better manage and retain exceptional talent with complete visibility into the volume and quality of their activities. Collective[i] empowers managers with AI/ML generated intelligence about buyers based on Collective[i]’s vast network. For sales professionals, Collective[i] offers guidance through each buyer's journey, AI/ML driven prompts on where and on whom to focus time as well as highlighting members of social and work networks who can help accelerate sales and increase win rates. Collective[i]’s technology is transformational and an essential part of the technology stack for the modern sales organization.
Leadgenerator.io
leadgenerator.io
Leadgenerator.io: Transforming B2B Lead Generation for Growth-Driven Teams Discover Leadgenerator.io, the innovative B2B lead generation platform that reimagines and automates the lead generation process for sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Our state-of-the-art platform offers the essential tools to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Essential Features: Precise list creation: Effortlessly build targeted lists of potential clients. Tailored emails: Leverage AI-driven personalization for superior engagement rates. Automated outreach and follow-ups: Optimize your outreach strategy to capitalize on every opportunity. Sales guidance and training: Enhance your team's abilities and secure more deals. Tactical outreach instruments: Adapt your sales approach for effective target attainment. Designed with Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), Account Executives (AEs), and marketers in mind, Leadgenerator.io is the perfect solution for growth-driven teams seeking to revolutionize their lead generation efforts.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
Pipl.ai
pipl.ai
Pipl.ai is a cold email automation tool that helps businesses improve their outbound communication. It provides a suite of features to make the process easier, faster and more effective. Connect unlimited inboxes, enjoy free warm-up for all your accounts, built-in email validation and data cleansing, AI-powered sequence and template writer, and much more. The tool also includes features such as email validation and list cleansing, custom personalization fields, automated GIF, IMG and video personalization, AI-copywriting assistant, and more. It helps businesses land new clients, increase their bottom-line, scale their outbound campaigns, secure industry partnerships, and find investors for their next funding round. All of these features are designed to help businesses save time, increase their efficiency, and improve their ROI.
AI Rudder
airudder.com
AI Rudder is a software company that harnesses the power of AI voice automation to supercharge customer experiences. With AI voice assistants, your call center can make quality human-like calls at lightning speeds, collecting and analysing data automatically to reach and activate more customers. AI Rudder helps call centers reduce costs by automating repetitive tasks and lowering agent workload. This frees up agents to focus on things only humans can do. Over the long term, AI Rudder aims to rethink the future of business communication.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorithms, considering segmentation criteria or round-robin. Empower team communication with real-time collaboration, tagging, and comment Getting new leads from inbound or outbound, integrate and engage immediately With Nutsales, you'll have a 24/7 team, ensuring no customer conversation goes unnoticed.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to onboarding by centralising your buyer journeys with one link. Seamlessly integrated with your CRM (Hubspot, Pipedrive,) makes working with haeppie pretty fast and easy for everyone. Share Post-Demo Follow-ups, Onboarding or Deal informations with one click and integrate all your existing materials from the tools you already use.
Meetric
meetric.com
Capture, analyze, and optimize sales meetings easily and effectively with AI to drive revenue and insights. Simply connect with Teams, Zoom or Google Meet, or take it to the next level by leveraging our meeting platform made for sales.
Tilkee
tilkee.com
Tilkee fuels your business by empowering your Sales and Marketing Teams through reliable and actionable data. Tilkee increases efficiency for sales and marketing teams and generates data for organisations to better engage with prospects and clients. Using innovative tracking tools, AI-powered engagement analytics, and over 30 tool integrations including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics, the Tilkee platform increases sales management effectiveness and helps achieve higher seller productivity. Whether you use Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics or one of many other CRM tools, Tilkee’s sophisticated cloud-based solution analyses prospects’ interest using Augmented Intelligence and allows your sales teams to contact the right prospect at the right moment. Tilkee analyzes prospects' reading behavior to help you qualify in real-time their willingness to sign the deal.
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota attainment across the team.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
Curious Thing
curiousthing.io
Curious Thing is a leading provider of voice AI assistants for business. Powered by our proprietary conversational AI technology and OpenAI's ChatGPT, our voice AI assistants are designed to automate inbound calls and outbound customer engagement across any stage of the customer journey. We help businesses grow revenue, boost operational efficiency and enrich their digital customer experience journey without requiring large investments or additional headcount. Our multilingual voice AI assistants have successfully automated millions of business-customer conversations for SMBs and enterprises across a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, eCommerce and more. Curious Thing is the only Voice AI technology that supports rapid deployment across multiple use cases - payment support, enquiry handling, appointment booking, FAQ handling, lead qualification, and more.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
FreJun
frejun.com
FreJun is a cloud telephony platform that automates your business calls. Users can make outbound business calls using a unique virtual number and receive inbound calls on the same number. The calls made through the virtual numbers can be recorded and integrated with any workflow tools such as CRM and ATS. Detailed call analytics and AI insights are generated to improve team performance. FreJun also provides a unique Automated calling feature (auto-dialer) where the user can automatically call a list of numbers. By using the FreJun along with your workflow tool, the entire contact system can be automated in 5-10 minutes.
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Business Communications we also can provide individual solutions. Axiom Is our full-featured cloud PBX. Integrated with some of the world’s leading CRMs, Axiom gives communication centers the tools they need to provide personalized service to clients worldwide. Dial calls with a single click, manage call traffic directly from your CRM. View caller details and purchase history during each call, record all calls and link them to your CRM. Axiom also provides extensive features for admins to monitor calls and agents in real-time, whisper advice to agents, or take over calls if needed. The Matrix predictive dialer supports unlimited agents for as low as 25$ per user. Featuring custom Manager and Agent interfaces and real-time dashboards, Matrix can handle up to 1000 channels simultaneously. Matrix from Squaretalk is integrated with all your lead generation tools including landing pages, CRM’s, affiliate sites, and lists. Matrix digests your leads and contacts and prepares them for contact by detecting active phone numbers and optimizing for time zones. Using highly configurable campaigns, the leads are dialed in a manner best suiting the needs of the marketing effort. Crush Your Campaigns and improve talk time by up to 400%! You’ve never seen a dialer like this. Express is a multi-channel messaging solution that provides even more ways to connect with customers and ensure our clients will never miss an opportunity to continue a conversation, resolve a problem or provide timely support. Express, enables businesses and contact centers to connect with customers wherever they are, through any device, on their preferred platform. Starting with SMS, the platform will soon include WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat. Lynx. A no-code, real-time integration layer that will allow organizations to seamlessly knit together all of their business communications platforms and tools. Requiring no specialist knowledge or development time, Lynx empowers contact centers and BPOs by making integrating and automating complex communication systems as easy as using an app. Through Lynx, our customers will have the flexibility to tender for almost any contract they want as Lynx provides secure access to over 100 business apps, transparent data transfer, and workforce optimization. It’s a huge win for BPOs.
Orum
orum.com
Orum is the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform to supercharge sales activity, connect teams, and drive more revenue.
Saara
saara.io
Best AI-Powered Software for eCommerce Solving problems such as high customer acquisition cost, low repeat rate, returns fraud, and returns management...
Roi4Presenter
roi4presenter.com
ROI4Presenter is a web and mobile app for sales automation, lead generation and onboarding. The tool helps to save time and increase the efficiency of presentations to sales managers, marketers, HRs and everyone who actively uses presentations as a tool in their work. ROI4Presenter solves the problem of coordinating the presentation time between the presenter and the listener, because the latter can watch the presentation on their own at any time, without losing the possibility of personal communication, thanks to the built-in chat and the ability to call the presenter for live communication by voice or video. ROI4Presenter opens a new channel for lead generation, because a presentation can be made permanently available via a link or embedded on any web page of the site, while setting up the collection of listeners' contact information and receiving notifications when they start watching. ROI4Presenter saves the listener's time and increases the chances of being heard by the presenter, thanks to a special 'pitch' mode that allows you to get acquainted with the main content of the presentation in a few minutes. ROI4Presenter helps presentations get better by getting feedback from listeners. With ROI4Presenter you can add videos as a slide, convert video content into slides, add audio and FAQs to your presentations. And flexible access and presentation control settings allow you to tailor your presentations to your specific needs.
Revmonk
revmonk.io
Revmonk is AI powered B2B marketing automation platform. It has a number of features that would be very beneficial for marketing and sales teams, including: -Identifying organic and paid web traffic: This can help teams to understand which channels are driving the most traffic to their website, and to identify potential customers who have already expressed an interest in their products or services. -Enriching the contact info of potential prospects: This can help teams to qualify leads more effectively and to create more personalized marketing campaigns. -Configuring the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) parameters and creating a Target Account list: This can help teams to focus their efforts on the most promising leads and to increase their conversion rates. -Creating Lists & Syncing Accounts/Contacts with CRM in realtime: This can help teams to keep their CRM data up-to-date and to ensure that they are always working on the most relevant leads. -Sending hyper personalized email with custom LLM: This can help teams to create more engaging and effective email campaigns. -Setting up Slack Alerts when key Accounts/ Contacts visit your website: This can help teams to follow up with leads quickly and to increase their chances of closing deals. -Overall, Revmonk has number of features that can help teams to automate their workflows, improve their efficiency, and generate more leads and sales.
AskToSell
asktosell.com
AskToSell’s the only AI sales platform that solves the entire sales cycle for small deals. AI Sales Agents will learn about your product, contact your leads, qualify, prepare proposals, handle objections, negotiate, and close the deals. Automatically. You'll just have to approve the proposals. Using AskToSell, you are able to deploy Autonomous AI Sales Agents with superhuman-like sales performance: 1. Persistent - never forgets to follow up on time 2. Accountable - always hits activity goals. 3. Fast - responds to questions from prospects in less than 5 minutes. 4. Scaleable - need more activities? Deploy more agents in seconds. 5. Fearless - we know people are afraid of rejections. Computers aren't. AI Sales Reps are at x10-30 lower cost compared to human labour. World's simplest ROI decision. How it works? Define product you want to sell, upload leads, assign autonomous agents and watch your revenue grow on autopilot. Who is it ideal for? For companies, that seek to optimize customer acquisition costs and grow revenue faster by automating sales to SMBs, where hiring a sales rep makes little economic sense, AskToSell is an AI Sales platform that enables you to automate entire sales process for small deals (SMBs, self-service customers, etc.) - contacting your leads, qualifying, preparing proposals, handling objections, negotiating, and closing deals - so your team could focus on bigger accounts, SMBs get faster and better responses, you hit revenue targets while lowering CAC.
Humantic AI
humantic.ai
Humantic AI is the world's first Buyer Intelligence platform. Top revenue teams use Humantic AI to identify early adopters, help their BDRs personalize outreach and enable their AEs with vital customer insights for every deal. Companies like Paypal, Sandler and Domo use Humantic's Personality AI and immediately see a 109% increase in response rates and a 16.2% bump in revenue closed. Humantic AI is recognized as a top Sales AI tool in G2's Winter 2024 report.
Oliverlist
oliverlist.com
Oliverlist is the all-in-one tool that allows businesses of all sizes to automate email outreach and dramatically increase their sales. - Import and find professional emails via different sources on the internet, like social networks or professional directories. - Plan email outreach campaigns with automatic follow-ups and automated response processing via artificial intelligence - And finally, let our algorithm help you to better choose the prospects most receptive to your offer.
Penny AI
pennyapp.com
Penny exponentially increases revenue via the duplicatable field experience consultants & leaders demand while providing you with the data and insights at the pace of innovation you need. Penny is designed to help sales consultants interact with customers and automate sales workflows using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology. It enables marketing and sales teams to calculate churn rates, monitor market trends, and identify opportunities to optimize customer engagement
Structurely
structurely.com
Structurely believes that the future of work is Collaboration between AI and humans. It fulfills the highest potential by automating drudgery and producing more effective results. Our artificial intelligence (AI) shortens your sales cycles and helps you and your reps close more deals. More than 5,000 marketing and sales teams use Structurely to build their pipeline and accelerate revenue growth. Structurely provides its AI lead qualifying and nurturing services to many industries, including: Real estate SaaS Automotive Since Structurely’s foundation in 2016, our experts have managed to help many businesses from different industries to achieve their lead closing goals. Give us a call to learn more about how we can help you to drive your business to success! Our Location: 2712 Stange Rd. Ames, IA 50010 Our Phone Number: (810) 498-2498
Aider
aider.ai
Aider Advisory Intelligence Platform Aider is a powerful Advisory Intelligence Platform built for accountants and bookkeepers. Aider’s Advisory Intelligence Platform, with it’s digital assistant Mobile App (an optional add-on), provides accountants and bookkeepers with an automated and digestible overview of their clients’ finances. Whether they have 10 clients or 5000 clients, they can simply login to Aider and manage all of their clients’ data in one effortless-to-use place. Aider provides accountants and bookkeepers with insights and awareness of financial performance, such as cash flow forecasts, invoice tax and GST estimates, and so much more. This allows accountants and bookkeepers to provide their SMB clients with proactive advice. It eliminates unnecessary administrative tasks, all the while providing real-time insights, all in one intuitive platform.
Aircover.ai
aircover.ai
Accelerate Revenue with an AI Sales Assistant on Every Call Aircover is real-time in-meeting sales coaching powered by AI. Integrate your sales playbook inside virtual meetings, and surface just-in-time enablement to help drive revenue and productivity.
Aptivio
aptiv.io
The most advanced automated Network Sales Platform on the planet combined with Real Buyer Intent that helps B2B companies boost their revenue growth by discovering accounts most likely to convert and the shortest path to close. Aptivio’s advanced AI signals identify and prioritize an opportunity’s buyer intent at every stage of the buyer cycle, so your revenue team is focusing on the leads that matter. Our platform adds an average of 25% more sales-qualified leads in the first 60 days of usage, and 40% after 6 months. Unlock your pipeline’s maximum potential, with Aptivio’s AI.
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne is the only visual chat (livechat, chatbot & Messaging) with integrated catalog to show and recommend products in real-time to your customers. Offer 24/7 personalized assistance through human agents or chatbot through your social channels as well as on your e-shop. Integration with chatGPT for a more humanized experienced with our chatbot.