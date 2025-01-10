App store for web apps
Top AI Sales Assistant Software - Philippines
AI sales assistants, commonly known as AI virtual sales assistants, are applications designed to support sales representatives by automating various tasks and processes through integrated artificial intelligence. These tasks encompass lead qualification, follow-up activities, pipeline management, forecasting, meeting scheduling, and data entry. Sales and marketing teams frequently deploy AI sales assistants to automate mundane tasks, allowing more time to address intricate and demanding responsibilities. These tools are often compatible with other software or can seamlessly integrate with existing CRM systems, although many are also standalone solutions.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
The smartest cloud phone system & power dialer. smrtPhone is an all-in-one communication platform for sales-driven businesses. Voice, text, power dialing, lead management - all effortlessly synced to your CRM system.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Cloze
cloze.com
The smart mobile app to track customers, clients, prospects and leads without the hassle of CRM. Relationship management that brings together Inbox, Contacts, Calendar, Phone, Evernote, Email, Address Book, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn automatically.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like Hubspot, Slack, Trello, Asana, Salesforce, and more. Record: Instantly record meetings across all major web-conferencing platforms. Invite Fireflies or have it automatically capture them. Transcribe: Fireflies can transcribe live meetings or audio files that you upload. Skim the transcripts & listen to the audio simultaneously. Summarize: AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes! Collaborate: Add comments & flag important moments on calls for teammates to easily review. Search: Review an hour long call in less than 5 minutes. Filter to action items, dates, metrics, and other important topics. Integrate: Your meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings are more valuable when they are automatically synced with tools and platforms you already use. Log meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings in your CRM & collaboration apps like Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, Zapier, and lots more. Analyze: Conversation Intelligence generates insights around talk time, topic trends, sentiment, and much more. The conversation intelligence suite allows you to identify what’s working and what is not on calls. Insights help you coach your sales team to close more deals. They help your recruiters hire top talent faster by identifying trends across candidate interviews. Your entire organization can build better products by tuning into the voice of your customer. Discover what messaging works and what doesn’t from customer and team interactions.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
CallTrackingMetrics is a global conversation analytics provider giving marketers data to make confident strategy decisions. Over 100,000 users, including The Washington Post, Verizon Connect, and ServiceMaster, rely on CTM to make data-driven advertising decisions. CTM integrates with core tools marketers use every day like Google Ads and Analytics, Hubspot, Salesforce, Zoom, and Facebook. CTM was one of the earliest call tracking providers and remains owned by its husband and wife founders, Todd and Laure Fisher. CallTrackingMetrics is named industry leaders, year after year, by top software publications like G2 and Capterra and regularly recognized for its growth and innovative culture.
Aloware
aloware.com
Aloware is an omnichannel cloud-based phone system and customer engagement platform designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). One of the key features of Aloware is its integration with various CRMs such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho to name a few, and communication channels, including VoIP phone calls, SMS text messaging, and email. This allows SMBs to manage all their customer conversations from a single dashboard, making tracking interactions easier, prioritizing leads and support tickets, and ensuring timely follow-ups for sales and support teams. Aloware also boasts its TCPA-compliant Power Dialer which aids agents in maximizing their call productivity without fear of accidentally dialing DNC numbers, or being tagged as a "scam". The latest addition to Aloware's roster of competitive features is its very own in-app AI chatbot, AlohaBot, which does not require a third-party app integration, making it smoother, faster, and the most advanced in the market. Paired with the legendary Sequence+ that empowers businesses to automate workflows and trigger actions such as SMS/MMS, call, and email campaigns, Aloware equips SMBs with an all-in-one communication tool to gain the sharpest edge in their industries.
Gong.io
gong.io
See More. Understand More. Win More. The Revenue Intelligence Platform (by Gong) transforms organizations with an accurate understanding of customer interactions to increase business efficiency, improve decision-making and accelerate revenue growth. It enables companies to capture, understand, and act on all customer interactions in a single, integrated platform Gong’s Revenue Intelligence Platform uses proprietary and patented AI technology to accurately understand customer interactions to increase visibility, drive decision-making, and align strategies in organizations to achieve successful outcomes. Thousands of innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. G2's audience of software users has ranked Gong #1 on the ‘Top 100 Best Software Products’ list for 2021 and 2022. Gong was also recognized on seven additional G2 Best Of lists, including: #1 in Highest Satisfaction Products #1 in Top 50 Enterprise Products #1 in Top 50 Mid-Market Products Best Products for Sales Small Business Products Fastest Growing Products For more information, visit www.gong.io.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI-powered meeting summaries, available instantly when you hang up - AI-powered action items (suggested in real-time) - MeetingGPT, AI-powered Q&A for meetings - Catch Me Up meeting recaps - Host delightful video meetings in your browser - Record and transcribe in one click, even on a free plan - Collaborate on agendas and meeting notes in real-time (including action items) - Search through every word ever said, across all your meeting content - Zapier integration - Clip meeting moments and share for instant context - Make meetings more inclusive with talk-time tracking, emojis, hand-raises and more Try Vowel for free today!
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlighting, and summarizing key points discussed during meetings. After the meeting, Fathom provides summaries which are ready within a concise timeframe after the meeting's end.In addition to transcription and summary, Fathom also offers the option to share clips from specific parts of meetings, which can be useful for providing context to colleagues or stakeholders. Further adding to its functionality, Fathom automatically syncs meeting summaries and tasks to the user's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, saving users significant time on post-meeting data entry tasks. Fathom is designed to be compatible with multiple video conferencing platforms and languages, currently supporting 28 globally spoken ones, making it a flexible tool for international teams or businesses. The tool also integrates with a variety of popular workplace tools, enabling users to easily copy/paste summaries and action items into Slack, Google Docs, Gmail, or other task management programs. Client feedback highlights the tool's efficiency, ease of use, and its ability to aid in productivity and overall conversation engagement during meetings.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Laxis
laxis.com
Aimed at optimizing customer conversations, Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant tailored to help revenue teams capture key insights from their interactions and perform better in various commercial capacities. The tool uses an AI system to record, transcribe, and offer a precise distillation of salient points discussed during customer meetings, ensuring that no critical detail is left out. The tool is beneficial to various professionals including sales, marketing, business development, project managers, and product & UX designers, as it helps in different areas such as market research, tracking portfolio notes, capturing customer requirements and activity, among others.Another significant feature of Laxis is its capability for integration across various platforms including video conferencing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems where upon it automatically inputs customer actions and activities. It can auto-generate meeting summaries and follow-up emails and enable the users to save customer requirements, action items, and meeting summaries in your CRM in one-click. Users can also extract relevant insights from individual or sets of meetings. With an inclusion of language preferences, Laxis supports multilingual interactions guaranteeing accurate real-time transcription of meetings and detailed record-keeping of multilingual interactions. It further allows users to repurpose audio content like podcasts, webinars and meetings with just a click.
Kixie
kixie.com
Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Zoho, and other leading CRMs. Call or text numbers from your CRM – or any webpage in Google Chrome – in one click, with every interaction recorded automatically in your CRM. The Kixie PowerCall Chrome extension enables sales and other customer-facing teams to boost performance with a suite of advanced calling and texting features. Kixie automatically recognizes phone numbers on any web page you visit in Chrome, and places a click-to-call button next to each number for one-click dialing. Calls, texts, dispositions and activities are logged automatically in your CRM, practically eliminating the need for the tedious manual record-keeping that slows down salespeople in their day-to-day activities. Features include: • PowerDial through lists of contacts automatically. Boost productivity tenfold by dialing up to 10 numbers simultaneously with multi-line PowerDialer • Advanced AI-powered local presence lets users call from a number with the same local area code as the person they’re calling
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailebots automate all prospecting Realize Saleshuman Potential made Possible with the only AI that automates everything: from research and discovery to engagement, interaction, and opportunity – hands-free.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture from every customer conversation. Unlike regular meeting recordings, notes, or revenue intelligence tools, Grain is simple, accessible, and affordable for all roles. Anybody can easily share the perspective of customers, in their own voice, directly into tools like Slack, Notion, HubSpot, Salesforce, and more to create customer-aligned teams and informed decisions.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
LinkedCamp
linkedcamp.com
Choose the most Reliable LinkedIn Automation Tool like LinkedCamp and make prospecting easy. Enjoy 14 days free trial today. Sign up & increase your sales.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply is a sales engagement platform that helps you automate & scale multichannel outreach, so you can generate more leads, acquire new customers and grow revenue faster.
Salesflare
salesflare.com
Try Salesflare, the #1 simple CRM for small businesses selling B2B. Integrate with Google & Outlook. Be fully mobile. Automate your CRM from existing data.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automations that level up efficiency, advanced reporting for data-powered insights and much more. Outplay has bi-directional integrations with a wide range of CRMs, inboxes and more to help sales teams book meetings and track performances from a single dashboard. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings now. Not next quarter. With game-changing features like power dialing, AI-powered conversational intelligence and a lead sourcing database of millions, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag.Switch out multiple point solutions and invoices with Outplay - the all-in-one sales stack for new-age teams. Get a built-in Sales Prospecting tool, Multi-channel Sales Engagement platform, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling tool and Conversational Intelligence platform to exceed your targets, not your budgets.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
Pocus
pocus.com
Pocus turns data into revenue. Combine all product usage and intent signals your team needs to prioritize the best opportunities and take quick action. Pocus helps you build pipeline based on real buying signals, not your team’s best guess (whether it’s landing new logos or expanding existing ones). With Pocus, go-to-market teams at Asana, Canva, Miro, and Loom save 10+ hours a week digging through data to find and close deals with confidence.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles and delight more customers. With Avoma, you can automatically record all your meetings, get full transcripts and summarized notes, and actionable insights synced directly to your CRM. Review calls and meetings faster by searching directly within transcripts and using identified topics to find exactly what you're looking for. Avoma seamlessly integrates with your favorite tools.
HyprWin
hyprwin.com
Navigating the complex landscape of lead generation based on relevant data can be both time-consuming and expensive, with sales representatives often finding themselves at a loss on how to effectively communicate the value of their products, leading to missed sales opportunities. The traditional onboarding process, stretching over three months, further strains resources without guaranteeing immediate revenue generation. The lack of a consistent, easy-to-follow, and effective sales workflow in many Enterprise sales organizations exacerbates these challenges. HyprWin streamlines this process significantly. By simply entering your ideal customer profile, our system fetches ideal leads in seconds, compiling all necessary lead data into a structured sales workflow. Leveraging AI, we merge your product value with the lead data to provide clear guidance on articulating the benefits to prospects. This innovation slashes the sales onboarding period to just a few days, while ensuring adherence to industry best practices in sales workflows, a quality often only attained through expensive coaching. Additionally, our AI-driven platform facilitates the creation of outreach strategies, ROI estimates, and compelling win stories, effectively equipping sales reps to excel in their roles, thus driving increased revenue for your enterprise.
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail is a sales data platform that automates sales activity capture, provides revenue intelligence, and improves sales performance to drive more revenue.
CloseFactor
closefactor.com
CloseFactor is the world’s first GTM operating system for revenue teams. With its quickly evolving set of tools, CloseFactor helps businesses fill their pipeline with their ICP. Using machine learning to automatically curate unstructured information about companies and extract meaningful insights that go-to-market teams can act on, CloseFactor identifies your best customers, empowering sales and marketing teams to hit their goals.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
Pega
pega.com
Pega is a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help people focus on what matters most, so they can meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow.
Regal.io
regal.io
Regal is the new standard in ai-powered CX. Regal understands real-time customer intent signals, and automatically tailors multi-touch inbound and outbound interactions with a blend of Regal AI Agents and your human agents. Customer-first brands including Angi (formerly Angie's List), AAA, Google, Harvard (through Podium Education), K Health, Kin Insurance, Ro, Toyota, and Varsity Tutors have improved their engagement with hundreds of millions of customers through Regal, leading to $5B in revenue. Regal.io is based in NYC and is backed by $83M from leading investors including Emergence Capital, Founder Collective and Homebrew.
FunnL.ai
funnl.ai
Discover the future of AI-powered funnels at FunnL.ai. Automate lead generation, engage prospects intelligently, and skyrocket your conversions. Unleash the full potential of your business with our cutting-edge funnel solutions.
Icereach
icereach.com
Get 10x more conversions and personalize messages at scale with Icereach. The safest cloud-based automation tool for LinkedIn outreach.
Dashworks
dashworks.ai
Dashworks is an AI productivity platform that helps companies make their information accessible and actionable for every employee. Its Dash AI knowledge assistant instantly answers work-related questions, generates relevant content, finds documents, messages, tasks, and more. In addition to its web interface, Dash AI also has a robust Slack integration. It can be added to company Slack channels where it can auto-respond to frequently asked questions. Dashworks currently integrates with 20+ applications across a company's tech stack.
Traq.ai
traq.ai
In a world where buyers are more informed than ever, winning more deals is less about following a script and more about understanding your prospect’s priorities and pain points. With call recording, transcription, and AI analysis, the Traq.ai conversation intelligence platform extracts buyer-centric, deal-winning insights from each call and links them right into your CRM. As a platform-agnostic AI sales assistant compatible with any VoIP phone and online meeting tool, Traq.ai makes each team member more productive and increasingly effective every day. As a sales performance and coaching platform, Traq.ai reveals your team’s challenges so you can optimize training and inspire the highest level of performance. Transparent, competitive pricing including a free option.
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
Productive, enlightened sales teams work smarter and win more. Collective[i] is a holistic approach to aligning your data, people and processes. We call this Customer Relationship Optimization. Imagine everything from your data, how your sales team operates and the activities performed, getting more efficient by simply working using the existing sales tools in your stack. For sales operations and marketing, Collective[i] provides clean, comprehensive and automated data collection. Using Robotic Process Automation (RPA), activities are auto-captured from the work tools sales teams use (email, calendar, etc.), cleansed to update contacts, company names, etc. and logged into CRM automatically using our patented technology and massive network. No data or valuable time is lost increasing the quality of data logged exponentially and organizational productivity by 20-30%. Collective[i] maintains the ongoing fitness of CRM data automatically correcting outdated contacts and target prospect information. For sales management, Collective[i] offers transparency and AI/ML driven intelligence into each and every opportunity. No more lengthy pipeline reviews, or end of quarter surprises. Managers can commit to revenue with confidence, inspect important opportunities anytime and better manage and retain exceptional talent with complete visibility into the volume and quality of their activities. Collective[i] empowers managers with AI/ML generated intelligence about buyers based on Collective[i]’s vast network. For sales professionals, Collective[i] offers guidance through each buyer's journey, AI/ML driven prompts on where and on whom to focus time as well as highlighting members of social and work networks who can help accelerate sales and increase win rates. Collective[i]’s technology is transformational and an essential part of the technology stack for the modern sales organization.
Leadgenerator.io
leadgenerator.io
Leadgenerator.io: Transforming B2B Lead Generation for Growth-Driven Teams Discover Leadgenerator.io, the innovative B2B lead generation platform that reimagines and automates the lead generation process for sales, marketing, and operations professionals. Our state-of-the-art platform offers the essential tools to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Essential Features: Precise list creation: Effortlessly build targeted lists of potential clients. Tailored emails: Leverage AI-driven personalization for superior engagement rates. Automated outreach and follow-ups: Optimize your outreach strategy to capitalize on every opportunity. Sales guidance and training: Enhance your team's abilities and secure more deals. Tactical outreach instruments: Adapt your sales approach for effective target attainment. Designed with Sales Development Representatives (SDRs), Account Executives (AEs), and marketers in mind, Leadgenerator.io is the perfect solution for growth-driven teams seeking to revolutionize their lead generation efforts.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
Humanlinker
humanlinker.com
Humanlinker is an advanced AI-guided tool designed to enhance sales interactions by enabling hyper-personalization at scale. The tool recently raised 2.5 million euros and acquired MyProfilia, and has launched a new chrome extension. One of the key features of Humanlinker is its AI Generative Copywriting capability, which helps sales teams create personalized icebreakers for their outreach efforts. These icebreakers are generated based on the DISC Personality Analysis, which provides insights into the inherent personality traits of prospects. This analysis helps sales professionals effectively communicate, build trust, and negotiate with potential clients. Humanlinker also offers 360° Account & People Intelligence, which allows sales teams to gain a deeper understanding of their target accounts and the individuals within these accounts. This intelligence includes information from social media platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter, as well as podcasts, interviews, and articles. The tool integrates seamlessly with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce, Hubspot, Salesloft, and Outreach, enabling sales teams to access and leverage their existing data and workflows. Humanlinker is intended for sales teams looking to optimize their prospecting and selling processes. It provides powerful personalization keys that leverage information from various sources, helping sales professionals book more meetings and shorten the sales cycle. The tool also assists in meeting preparation by providing AI-generated suggestions and recommendations, allowing sales reps to make a bigger impact in every meeting. Overall, Humanlinker empowers sales teams to personalize their interactions across all channels, resulting in improved sales outcomes and increased productivity.
Meetz Ai
meetz.ai
Meetz.ai generates leads at scale for businesses of any size. All you need to do is upload a list of your prospects and Meetz will reach out to them with a personalized email based on their online activity. Once a prospect response an AI assistant will book the demo for you! With this feature, users don't have to check each participant's availability since Laura can find the optimal time for everyone, and automatically follow up with them. Additionally, Meetz.ai enables seamless follow-up communication by allowing users to cc Laura, who systematically follows up according to their preferences or guests' requests. Meetz AI is the perfect top-of-funnel tool to increase leads with all the best performing channels.
Oliverlist
oliverlist.com
Oliverlist is the all-in-one tool that allows businesses of all sizes to automate email outreach and dramatically increase their sales. - Import and find professional emails via different sources on the internet, like social networks or professional directories. - Plan email outreach campaigns with automatic follow-ups and automated response processing via artificial intelligence - And finally, let our algorithm help you to better choose the prospects most receptive to your offer.
Penny AI
pennyapp.com
Penny exponentially increases revenue via the duplicatable field experience consultants & leaders demand while providing you with the data and insights at the pace of innovation you need. Penny is designed to help sales consultants interact with customers and automate sales workflows using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology. It enables marketing and sales teams to calculate churn rates, monitor market trends, and identify opportunities to optimize customer engagement
Salesroom
salesroom.com
Experience the power of Salesroom, our AI-powered video conferencing platform. Salesroom not only tracks buyer engagement but also teaches virtual communication best practices. With real-time access to your knowledge base, Salesroom is designed to improve reps’ performance in meetings and quota attainment across the team.
Saara
saara.io
Best AI-Powered Software for eCommerce Solving problems such as high customer acquisition cost, low repeat rate, returns fraud, and returns management...
Orum
orum.com
Orum is the AI-powered Live Conversation Platform to supercharge sales activity, connect teams, and drive more revenue.
Squaretalk
squaretalk.com
Empower your business and pave the way to optimized communications with Squaretalk, a global interactive business communication platform. Creating an intelligent, unified platform for our clients is the goal of everyone in our team, and while Squaretalk provides an interconnected ecosystem for Business Communications we also can provide individual solutions. Axiom Is our full-featured cloud PBX. Integrated with some of the world’s leading CRMs, Axiom gives communication centers the tools they need to provide personalized service to clients worldwide. Dial calls with a single click, manage call traffic directly from your CRM. View caller details and purchase history during each call, record all calls and link them to your CRM. Axiom also provides extensive features for admins to monitor calls and agents in real-time, whisper advice to agents, or take over calls if needed. The Matrix predictive dialer supports unlimited agents for as low as 25$ per user. Featuring custom Manager and Agent interfaces and real-time dashboards, Matrix can handle up to 1000 channels simultaneously. Matrix from Squaretalk is integrated with all your lead generation tools including landing pages, CRM’s, affiliate sites, and lists. Matrix digests your leads and contacts and prepares them for contact by detecting active phone numbers and optimizing for time zones. Using highly configurable campaigns, the leads are dialed in a manner best suiting the needs of the marketing effort. Crush Your Campaigns and improve talk time by up to 400%! You’ve never seen a dialer like this. Express is a multi-channel messaging solution that provides even more ways to connect with customers and ensure our clients will never miss an opportunity to continue a conversation, resolve a problem or provide timely support. Express, enables businesses and contact centers to connect with customers wherever they are, through any device, on their preferred platform. Starting with SMS, the platform will soon include WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, Telegram, and WeChat. Lynx. A no-code, real-time integration layer that will allow organizations to seamlessly knit together all of their business communications platforms and tools. Requiring no specialist knowledge or development time, Lynx empowers contact centers and BPOs by making integrating and automating complex communication systems as easy as using an app. Through Lynx, our customers will have the flexibility to tender for almost any contract they want as Lynx provides secure access to over 100 business apps, transparent data transfer, and workforce optimization. It’s a huge win for BPOs.
FreJun
frejun.com
FreJun is a cloud telephony platform that automates your business calls. Users can make outbound business calls using a unique virtual number and receive inbound calls on the same number. The calls made through the virtual numbers can be recorded and integrated with any workflow tools such as CRM and ATS. Detailed call analytics and AI insights are generated to improve team performance. FreJun also provides a unique Automated calling feature (auto-dialer) where the user can automatically call a list of numbers. By using the FreJun along with your workflow tool, the entire contact system can be automated in 5-10 minutes.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Curious Thing
curiousthing.io
Curious Thing is a leading provider of voice AI assistants for business. Powered by our proprietary conversational AI technology and OpenAI's ChatGPT, our voice AI assistants are designed to automate inbound calls and outbound customer engagement across any stage of the customer journey. We help businesses grow revenue, boost operational efficiency and enrich their digital customer experience journey without requiring large investments or additional headcount. Our multilingual voice AI assistants have successfully automated millions of business-customer conversations for SMBs and enterprises across a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, insurance, eCommerce and more. Curious Thing is the only Voice AI technology that supports rapid deployment across multiple use cases - payment support, enquiry handling, appointment booking, FAQ handling, lead qualification, and more.
Nutsales
nutsales.co
What is Nutsales? Nutsales is an AI-driven CRM platform fueled by a scalable human team. We can first turn your multiple-mailboxes become interactive funnels by Customize pipelines with Gmail Integration for Sales, Customer Support, Human resource etc. Automate lead assignment using advanced algorithms, considering segmentation criteria or round-robin. Empower team communication with real-time collaboration, tagging, and comment Getting new leads from inbound or outbound, integrate and engage immediately With Nutsales, you'll have a 24/7 team, ensuring no customer conversation goes unnoticed.