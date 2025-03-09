Enlyft

Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adoption and hundreds of business attributes. Our AI platform predicts who needs your technology products and when they are ready to buy. What's more - Enlyft gives your teams access to business critical insights about each account in seconds - for confident, targeted and effective outreach. We do this by combining sales & marketing optimized AI models with proprietary data collection mechanisms to generate the richest, most reliable and up-to-date database of prospect data in the market. Enlyft is a seamless part of your workflow through easy-to-use website, plugin, data downloads, LinkedIn contacts, CRM integrations and much more. From Fortune 100 to startups - world's most productive sales & marketing teams rely on Enlyft's AI driven demand generation to power and prioritize their prospecting pipeline and win more business - for a fraction of their budget.