Top Account-Based Orchestration Platforms - Palestinian Territories
Account-based orchestration platforms offer a centralized solution for businesses to streamline their account-based marketing endeavors, fostering alignment between sales and marketing teams. These platforms play a crucial role in aiding companies with targeting specific accounts, implementing effective account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns, and assessing and refining strategies. Central to their functionality is the provision of unified account list management, enabling the prioritization and segmentation of a company's targeted accounts. By harnessing the capabilities of these platforms, marketing and sales teams can concentrate on identifying and nurturing the most promising accounts for their business. Moreover, account-based orchestration platforms facilitate the execution of multichannel campaigns. They often fall into one or more of the following categories: account-based direct mail software, account-based advertising software, and account-based web and content experiences software. It is noteworthy that while software can deliver account-based execution capabilities, it may not necessarily constitute a comprehensive ABM platform.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a single pane of glass that connects every source of intelligence and insight — and every sales and marketing play — so you spot opportunities earlier, engage with them more intelligently, and close deals faster. Create precise audiences using our Account Intelligence, your CRM and MAP data, intent signals, technographics, and more. Then leverage additional capabilities for greater precision and control: the only B2B advertising platform optimized to reach whole buying teams, increase website conversions with personalization, coordinate meaningful customer interactions across your ecosystem and channels, and measure how marketing and sales activities drive pipeline and revenue. Sellers can even leverage their CRM apps to get intelligent insights on contacts and companies and see Demandbase engagement and intent activity. With Demandbase One ABM/ABX/Sales Intelligence, you can coordinate all GTM touches for low-friction buying.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Maestro ABM
maestroabm.com
Maestro is ABM SaaS to help companies to sell to enterprises and target accounts through the Account-Based Marketing process with personalized each touch point and all library of playbooks and templa... Show More e plays that you can measure and orchestrate to shorten complex sales cycles.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales & marketing teams find, prioritize, engage and convert the companies most likely to buy their products through dedicated AI and deep proprietary account data. We enable you to discover best fit accounts among tens of millions of companies worldwide by targeting technology adoption and hundreds of business attributes. Our AI platform predicts who needs your technology products and when they are ready to buy. What's more - Enlyft gives your teams access to business critical insights about each account in seconds - for confident, targeted and effective outreach. We do this by combining sales & marketing optimized AI models with proprietary data collection mechanisms to generate the richest, most reliable and up-to-date database of prospect data in the market. Enlyft is a seamless part of your workflow through easy-to-use website, plugin, data downloads, LinkedIn contacts, CRM integrations and much more. From Fortune 100 to startups - world's most productive sales & marketing teams rely on Enlyft's AI driven demand generation to power and prioritize their prospecting pipeline and win more business - for a fraction of their budget.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target accounts, engage them with digital ads, web personalization, email signatures and sales automation, and finally, measure the effectiveness of your programs. RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketing and sales teams large and small who believe that an account-based approach is just good B2B marketing. Get started today at www.rollworks.com.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing and B2B intelligence. Our technology platform combines the power of big data and advertising automation to help B2B marketers define, reach and engage their ideal customers. By analyzing billions of data points in real-time, we are able to accurately connect validated offline business data to the online world and provide marketers with world-class solutions for B2B targeting and Account-Based Marketing in their digital advertising efforts.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is the only account-based marketing (ABM) platform built for small B2B growth teams. We make it easy to use intent data to create lists of in-market accounts and contacts, warm those contacts up with omnichannel ABM campaigns, and hand off a daily list of highly qualified leads to sales. The result is an automated, always-on, ABM engine that produces a flow of MQAs and 5X sales engagement compared with traditional B2B growth tactics Why Propensity? - Build an audience in 5 minutes, launch in <2 weeks - Unlimited account list creation with intent data - Fully enriched contacts for each account list - Weekly list of warmed up accounts and contacts for sales - Programmatic display ads - Marketing email distribution - Access to our librar y of ABM playbooks - AI Content Generator - Weekly meeting with Propensity CSM - Integrations including Hubspot and Salesforce - Record time ROI — 30 -180 days depending on your playbook Propensity Core Features: Playbook Library - Pre-built playbooks ranging from 30 to 90 days in length Playbook Editor - Easily edit each play in the users' selected playbook Audience Builder - Uses licensed third-party, account-level intent data to understand buyer interest and behavior with propensity to buy models built in Buying Circles - Creation and management of target contacts based on account level intent Channel Manager - Cross-channel campaign orchestration and activation ABM Dashboard - Account measurement and analytics to quantify lift and performance Integrations with marketing technology and sales technology
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox helps growth marketing teams drive revenue across the GTM motions viz. aquisition, cross-sell and upsell. The platform has 4 building blocks: 1. A powerful CDP Engine Ingest, cleanse, organize, visualize and analyze data across customer touch points. 2. AI-driven 6-D scoring Determine journey stages and prioritize key accounts. 3. Next-best-action insights Receive actionable recommendations across the buyer journey to increase funnel velocity. 4. Robust segmentation & orchestration Intelligent segmentation for multi-channel campaign execution. Fast-growing B2B companies like airtel Business, Algonomy, Capillary, DarwinBox, Exotel, Rootstock, Qwickcilver, Mobisy, SupportLogic and Arrowstream have chosen BambooBox to drive revenue faster. Want to experience the difference for yourself? Hit us up and find out. www.bamboobox.ai
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving increased business performance. Accelerate your pipeline and revenue with attribution-based personalization: - Serve every website visitor the right messages and assets, helping them become your customers, faster. - Understand how your marketing efforts impact business goals and map your customer journeys from initial touch to won deals. - Convert visitors to customers, not just leads!
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Advertising solution reaches more decision-makers and stay engaged until they convert.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is on a mission to empower B2B marketing teams looking to respond to a new generation of B2B buyers by creating the industry's leading Buyer Experience Platform. Led by frontline marketers, revenue teams leverage Folloze to quickly and easily deliver engaging, data-driven experiences that meet buyers where they are with the information they need, all personalized to their own individual customer journey. Founded in 2013 by two marketing executives who observed how B2B buying and selling was changing firsthand, Folloze proudly serves some of the largest and most successful B2B brands today, including companies like Cisco, FireEye, Google, Okta, and Workday.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your prospects and customers, you’ll need to deliver personalized experiences by serving the right content at the right time. Experience Management - Centralize & organize content from various sources to personalize destinations in minutes. Content centralization and management are key for personalization. Uberflip is a single platform to centralize and organize all of your content. Uberflip integrates with third-party content platforms so you can effortlessly import, manage, and tag your assets. From there, your marketing, sales, and customer success teams have easy access to approved content and can start building incredible destinations for every campaigns and Digital Sales Rooms with a no-code drag-and-drop experience.. The result? Less content waste, faster campaign launches, and a sales team that’s empowered with the best content for their prospects. Key features: - Content integrations (blog, Wistia, Vimeo, YouTube, Vidyard, Brightcove) - Tag manager and smart filters - Uberflip Pages - Uberflip Sales Assist (Digital Sales Rooms) - SEO optimization Journey Acceleration - Create curated content destinations for every buyer – and engage them across all channels. Uberflip empowers you to drive content consumption with content recommendations that keep your visitors on-site. With robust marketing automation platform (MAP) integrations, every interaction with content can trigger the perfect next step to accelerate the customer journey. Improve your conversion rates and speed up time to revenue by delivering personalized content that reduces friction in the buyer's journey.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic empowers the largest and fastest-growing companies to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging throughout the customer journey with the most influential members of the buying committee. The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement platform, enables marketers within enterprise organizations to leverage unique proprietary data to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, maximize engagement across multiple channels, and accelerate sales cycles to positively impact ROI.