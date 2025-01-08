Top Account-Based Data Software - French Polynesia

App store for web apps
Account-Based Data Software (ABDS) is a sophisticated tool designed to support the strategic initiatives of account-based marketing (ABM) by providing comprehensive data insights and analytics tailored to specific target accounts. Unlike traditional data management platforms, ABDS focuses exclusively on aggregating, analyzing, and interpreting data relevant to high-value accounts identified by businesses. This software enables organizations to centralize and harmonize disparate data sources, including customer demographics, firmographics, behavioral data, and engagement metrics. By consolidating this wealth of information, ABDS empowers marketers and sales teams to gain a holistic understanding of target accounts, their pain points, and their purchasing behaviors. Key features of Account-Based Data Software include: * Data Aggregation: ABDS collects data from various internal and external sources, such as CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, social media, and third-party databases, to create a unified view of target accounts. * Data Enrichment: The software enriches existing account data with additional insights, such as company size, industry trends, technographic information, and intent signals, to enhance targeting accuracy and segmentation capabilities. * Predictive Analytics: Leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning models, ABDS predicts future account behavior, identifies propensity to buy, and prioritizes accounts based on their likelihood to convert. * Segmentation and Personalization: ABDS enables users to segment target accounts into distinct groups based on shared characteristics or behaviors. This segmentation facilitates personalized marketing campaigns tailored to the unique needs and preferences of each account. * Insightful Reporting and Visualization: The software offers intuitive dashboards and customizable reports that provide actionable insights into account performance, campaign effectiveness, and ROI, empowering users to make data-driven decisions. * Integration with ABM Platforms: ABDS seamlessly integrates with ABM platforms and other marketing technologies to orchestrate coordinated marketing and sales efforts across the entire account lifecycle. Overall, Account-Based Data Software equips businesses with the tools they need to execute precision-targeted ABM strategies, drive revenue growth, and forge lasting relationships with key accounts.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track startups, the Crunchbase website contains information on public and private companies on a global scale. Crunchbase sources its data in four ways: the venture program, machine learning, an in-house data team, and the Crunchbase community. Members of the public can submit information to the Crunchbase database. These submissions are subject to registration, social validation, and are often reviewed by a moderator before being accepted for publication. The Wikipedia community deprecated its use as a source in March 2019.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.
Keyword.com
keyword.com
Previously SerpBook.com -- Everything you need to track, pinpoint and validate your SEO efforts. Showcase and report to the people who matter.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses the following: 🔍 Competitor Insights: Recognize and assess key players in your market. 📊 Content Strategy: Evaluate and Generate - obtain top-tier, ranking-oriented content. 🚀 Comprehensive SEO Oversight: All-inclusive tools for securing a prime position on Google. 🌐 Market Analysis and Intelligence: Delve into your domain and adopt industry best practices from frontrunners. 💡 Advertising and Paid Search Intel: Gain insights from rivals to refine your paid campaigns. ✍️ AI-Powered Content Crafting and Analysis: Effortlessly generate or rework articles, produce meta tags, refine grammar and spelling, and extract keywords from text. A holistic SEO platform that encompasses everything requisite for robust marketing expansion. Hot Update: Unlock Powerful SEO Insights with the Serpstat ChatGPT Plugin! 🔍 Discover targeted SEO keywords and compare them across regions. 📊 Analyze crucial SEO metrics and domain backlink data. ✍️ Utilize SEO data and ChatGPT synergy to create effective content and optimization strategies. Upgrade your SEO game with ChatGPT today!
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app download and revenue strategy • Improve your app’s ratings and keep users coming back • See how app usage differs across 60+ countries • Optimize your launch strategy and acquisition campaigns • Benchmark your mobile performance against competitors data.ai's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market insights solution. In 2020, data.ai launched Ascend, an advertising analytics solution, making it the first company in its space to offer a side-by-side view of market insights and companies’ own data to support mission-critical business decisions. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 clients and 1 million connections across all geographies and industries have relied on data.ai to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-label features give digital agencies the freedom to customize reports and make them look professional.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives social media data in order to provide companies with information and the means to track specific segments to analyse their brands' online presence.The tool's coverage includes blogs, news sites, forums, videos, reviews, images, and social networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit. Users can search data by using text and image Search, and use charting, categorisation, sentiment analysis and other features to provide further information and analysis. Brandwatch has access to over 80 million sources.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
WASK
wask.co
WASK; An AI-based software designed to take your digital ads to the highest quality.WASK is a SaaS product that focuses on helping digital advertisers manage their campaigns more successfully and get better results without technical knowledge.WASK helps advertisers optimize automatically their campaigns to get more customers and users, measure visitors and customers on websites/web applications without 3rd party cookie technology, model visitor behavior based on visitor and customer data, and generate target audiences from these models. At the same time, WASK supports advertisers in reporting, smart suggestions, Ai based campaign text generation in order to help advertisers in campaign management processes and save time.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, providing comprehensive and accurate data such as emails and phone numbers, along with valuable company insights data. AroundDeal not only provides data but also offers an intelligent platform. Our aim is to help marketers, sales reps, and recruiters in quickly finding and connecting target contacts, evaluate the competitive environment, obtaining high-value business intelligence and growth opportunities. 1. Prospector - Find Your Next Customer with Better Data Quickly build targeted prospect lists with 100M+ contacts data & receive alerts when contacts change jobs. 2. Engagement - Automate Your Sales Engagement Build automated sales sequences and take your sales opportunities to the next level. 3. Chrome extension - Find Leads Everywhere Get targeted contact and company information directly on LinkedIn, Company website and CRM (Salesforce or HubSpot. 4. Enrichment - Enrich Your Data Automatically Enrich your records with 50+ firmographic fields in the AroundDeal database, including business email, phone, title, company name, and more. 5. Visitors - Turn Website Visitors into Qualified Leads Find out what companies are visiting your website and engage them the right way at the right time.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Changes by Seamless.AI! Seamless.AI just released Buyer Intent Data so you can build pipeline faster than ever by reaching out to accounts that are currently in the market and ready to buy your product or service. Job Changes by Seamless.AI gives you access to anyone that has changed their role, or moved on to a new company, so you can reach out during this critical time to clients and prospects without losing touch.
VisualPing
visualping.io
Visualping is the best tool for monitoring website changes. Just enter the URL you want to monitor and select an area - we'll notify you when a change is detected. Visualping has hundreds of potential use cases. Your business can use Visualping for competitive intelligence, regulatory intelligence, compliance management, website QA and regression detection, and so much more. You can even use Visualping in your personal life to keep an eye on job opportunities, out-of-stock products, prices, appointments, news, and social media profiles.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile publishers and developers, service providers, and investors on a daily basis to understand and monitor competitors, inform business strategies, and identify emerging consumer interests and trends. Apptopia is unique in its ability to also offer SDK recognition and analysis, category level analysis, and customizable industry reports. We also offer a full suite of user acquisition tools. Performance data (available for 50+ countries) includes downloads, DAU, MAU, Sessions, Ranks, User Retention, Cross App Usage, SDK Analysis, IAP Revenue, Advertising Revenue, Advertising Impressions and more.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital economy, across app usage, purchases, advertising impressions, and more, spanning mobile apps, social media, streaming media, websites, digital payments, and beyond. Responsibly-sourced insights from Sensor Tower complement enterprise data with “outside-in” perspectives, from real people, answering valuable questions enterprise data can’t. These insights help shape the strategies of the top companies in the world.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the contact information (work email and mobile phone) of key decision-makers in these companies, all in scale and seamlessly.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your workflows. • Stop missing valuable leads — with immediate context you need to score, route, and speed up the buyer's journey. • Shorten forms: Hide or autofill known fields to increase conversions. • Draw from a reliable, accurate source: Act on fresh business data — optimized with machine learning algorithms and highly trained QA — for not just the Fortune 500 set, but every company with a website.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which utilizes technology to augment customer data. FullContact is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, U.S., and has offices in Dallas (U.S.), and Kochi (India).
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a single pane of glass that connects every source of intelligence and insight — and every sales and marketing play — so you spot opportunities earlier, engage with them more intelligently, and close deals faster. Create precise audiences using our Account Intelligence, your CRM and MAP data, intent signals, technographics, and more. Then leverage additional capabilities for greater precision and control: the only B2B advertising platform optimized to reach whole buying teams, increase website conversions with personalization, coordinate meaningful customer interactions across your ecosystem and channels, and measure how marketing and sales activities drive pipeline and revenue. Sellers can even leverage their CRM apps to get intelligent insights on contacts and companies and see Demandbase engagement and intent activity. With Demandbase One ABM/ABX/Sales Intelligence, you can coordinate all GTM touches for low-friction buying.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Infotelligent is a B2B Intent-based contact intelligence platform rooted in machine learning & AI. We power marketing and sales pipelines with multi-source intent signals, accurate mobile phone details, real-time verified contacts, AI-powered Look-Alike modelling, unmatched firmographic & technographic insights on 35 million decision-makers. Infotelligent helps businesses find accounts that have a higher propensity to buy, and increase sales bookings with accurate contact information and lightning fast data workflows.
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform with over 5 million users that provides information about your key prospects, accounts, and customers. Easily access real-time data from over 15 million private and public companies so you can stay ahead of the competition with instant updates on companies across all industries! Owler Max provides you with account-level insights, contact data, and sales triggers that you need to accelerate and streamline your sales process and win more revenue – all in one platform.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sources, cleaning them, and enriching them with complementary sources to give you the story beyond the numbers. Find all the essential competitive insights and ready-to-use KPI benchmarks on your industry peers, suppliers, and clients in your tailor-made dashboard. Our dedicated team of experts is on deck to help you make the best use of the insights so you can always get the backup you need, when you need it.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points. - Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data. - Providing verified contact information for decision makers from our database of 100M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers - Acting as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team - All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Openprise and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth. We’ve provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to our 800+ customers.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Proposal Tracking Benefits of our platform include: - Helping your sales and marketing teams make first contact. 36% of sales go to the vendor that responds first. - Reduce Prospecting time by as much as 80% We provide the data you need to reach that difficult prospect. - Uncover Your Hidden Leads. We help you get more leads from the traffic you already have. - Prospects not responding? We will give you insight into what is happening on the prospects side. Founded in 2009, we have offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. With over 2,220 customers and white label resellers, Visual Visitor is quickly becoming the platform of choice for growing companies.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automation platforms.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
Boost your pipeline while staying on budget. Find ICP accounts with proven buyer intent, activate them with cross-channel digital ads, and deliver hot accounts to sales.
Lead Forensics
leadforensics.com
Lead Forensics is a B2B software for turbo-charged lead Generation. Identify your anonymous website visitors, contact details and increase your sales pipeline."
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, and assortment. With PriceShape, you get a complete overview of competitors' product prices, displayed in your personalized dashboard. We also specialize in providing our users with a wide variety of dynamic pricing rules & strategies that fit every need. Utilizing these features gives our customers the pricing agility they need to improve decision-making, based on their competitive situation. Moreover, we give you the opportunity to use the competitive pricing knowledge in your Google Shopping feed. Through our feed editor, it's possible to insert price tags in your feed, which allows for your ad spend to be directed at the products where your most competitive and earn a good profit margin. This intelligent segmentation of your CPC campaigns will prevent you from wasting ad spend on products that you're too expensive on, and provides a huge boost to your ROAS.
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Account selection for ambitious GTM teams. If you’re doing account-based anything, you need the right accounts. Keyplay helps you find, pick, and track your ideal accounts with precision. Unlike complex and expensive ABM platforms, you can get started with Keyplay for free and integrate with Salesforce or HubSpot CRM in minutes. Keyplay helps you streamline the 3 core jobs of account selection: 1.) FIND new accounts. Map your market with precision data. One workflow to discover, save, and segment your entire market. 2.) PICK accounts for territories & plays. Model your ICP with lookalikes and signals. Automatically score and enrich every account. 3.) TRACK accounts. 2-way sync with HubSpot or Salesforce CRM. 90-second setup with automated field creation and continuous syncing. Your ideal account list is finally possible.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, and real-time, curated content right to your team’s fingertips so they can build trust and close deals faster. Our large enterprise customers have engaged their audiences 10x better as compared to traditional marketing channels, saved thousands of hours of research time, and achieved up to 24% higher close win rates. Key capabilities of xiQ’s proprietary AI-powered platform: * Personality-driven insights for one-to-one sales playbooks * SmartSourced Content™ that drives 10x engagement* First-party intent data and advanced analytics to individualize every interaction* Instasites (microsites designed for individualized experiences) * Comprehensive all-in-one company profiles compiled in seconds * Sales triggers and real-time alerts direct to your inbox * Outlook, Salesforce, MS Teams, and social media integration Experience xiQ at xiQinc.com.
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generatio... Show More capabilities. Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Influ2
influ2.com
Make ads an essential part of the sales conversation. Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform that allows you to reach specific people within target accounts and see who interacts with your ads. Push relevant content to key decision-makers, track contact-level intent, and give sales the context they need to win valuable accounts. With Influ2’s person-based ads, you can drive 2.26x more pipeline by engaging decision-makers throughout their entire journey.
Crayon
crayon.co
Crayon’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform helps your organization see and seize opportunities so you can create a sustainable business advantage. Tens of thousands of teams use Crayon’s software to automatically capture and analyze complete competitive intelligence - external messaging and positioning, product and pricing changes, hiring plans, go-to-market strategies, and more - pulling from hundreds of millions of sources. Manual research is not only time-consuming—it’s also risky. When you’re reliant on human effort, you’re susceptible to missed opportunities and undetected threats. With Crayon, you can automatically capture your competitors’ movements in real time. Tap into more than one hundred different data types across millions of competitive intelligence sources to stay on top of product updates, messaging pivots, executive team changes, and more.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics, technographics, sales trigger events, intent data, verified business emails and phone-verified mobile numbers. Next level GDPR & CCPA compliance, combined with innovative technology and integrations with leading CRM and sales engagement partners, make Cognism the number one choice for businesses looking to create a predictable pipeline, find their next best business opportunity and overcome global compliance barriers. Book a demo today to learn more about Cognism’s intuitive sales intelligence platform powered by world-leading data, compliance and targeting.
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished apps across 12 leading app stores, including Google Play, the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Huawei AppGallery, Tencent MyApp, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV tvOS App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV Apps, LG Content Store, and Vizio SmartCast Apps. At 42matters, we offer a wide variety of app market research tools. Our APIs, file dumps (datasets), and suite of web-based research platforms — including the 42matters Explorer, 42matters SDK Explorer, and 42matters App Watchlist — enable businesses to identify market trends, build industry-informed products and services, implement more efficient business practices, and more. We provide mission-critical intelligence to companies operating in numerous industries. For example, we help… – Ad Tech businesses boost ad targeting, maximize ad impressions, and fight ad fraud. – Sales and marketing teams grow their pipelines, enrich data stored in CRM systems, and nurture existing accounts. – App, game, and SDK developers benchmark against competitors and build market-informed roadmaps. – Cybersecurity professionals improve MAM and MDM practices, optimize malware detection, and identify malicious permissions and integrated technologies. Founded in 2011, 42matters is a privately held company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. We are backed by Gamma Capital Partners and Project A Ventures.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs is a sales intelligence platform that allows you to go to market in a week or less. Intent data, Technology usage tracker, lead scoring to allow B2B marketers/sales to figure out their addressable market. OceanFrogs takes pride in providing international data (APAC, Japan, India, and the USA). We track more than 9000 technologies, 1000 intent topics, and more than 10 million companies worldwide. OceanFrogs provides search by teams, products, and services in a way that it brings the focus to the refined list of companies that you want. OceanFrogs platform has been in use to identify the right customers and to identify the right partners (also). You could build the channel partners and customer pipeline both. Automation Anywhere, Wipro, Palo Alto, Enate, 42Gears, MontyCloud are some of our customers. We work with large enterprises as well as small companies. We started in 2017. We have served marketing/sales in many verticals such as cloud, RPA, information security, talent management, and analytics. Our customers are focused on product and services companies. Our primary customers are the ones that are targeting international customers, want to focus on personalized outreach.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and marketing teams which can be used separately or as one end-to-end solution: Custom Lead Generation, Lead Enrichment and Managed Email Outreach. With LeadGenius, businesses can identify new customers, update and improve an existing lead database, and remove time-consuming steps from outbound email.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium’s proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry’s richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers.