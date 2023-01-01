WebCatalog
Swit

Swit

swit.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Swit on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Swit is a company-wide team collaboration platform, which seamlessly combines team CHAT and TASK management in one convenient place.

Website: swit.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Swit. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Cubicl

Cubicl

cubicl.io

Taskade

Taskade

taskade.com

Zenchat

Zenchat

chat.zenkit.com

ManagePlaces

ManagePlaces

app.manageplaces.com

ConectoHub

ConectoHub

app.conectohub.com

Yalla

Yalla

app.yalla.team

BoardBell

BoardBell

app.boardbell.com

MeisterTask

MeisterTask

meistertask.com

TrueNxus

TrueNxus

app.truenxus.com

Zoho Connect

Zoho Connect

accounts.zoho.com

Gigstimer

Gigstimer

app.gigstimer.com

Eventeny

Eventeny

eventeny.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy