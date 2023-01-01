WebCatalogWebCatalog
Asana

Asana

app.asana.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Asana app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and ex-Google, ex-Facebook engineer Justin Rosenstein, who both worked on improving the productivity of employees at Facebook. The product launched commercially in April 2012. In December 2018 the company was valued at $1.5 billion.

Website: asana.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Asana. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Balsamiq

Balsamiq

balsamiq.cloud

Gilt

Gilt

gilt.com

Instapaper

Instapaper

instapaper.com

Messenger

Messenger

messenger.com

Dataiku

Dataiku

profile.dataiku.com

Nike

Nike

nike.com

Groupon

Groupon

groupon.com

Wistia

Wistia

app.wistia.com

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

Zappos

Zappos

zappos.com

Center

Center

my.app-center.com

PlanGrid

PlanGrid

app.plangrid.com