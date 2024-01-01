Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Microsoft Viva Goals on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Microsoft Viva Goals is a goal-setting and management solution that aligns teams to your organization’s strategic priorities, driving results and a thriving business. Viva Goals enables individuals and companies to organize and track their goals through “Objectives and Key Results” (OKRs). Viva Goals immerses everyone in the company’s purpose and top priorities and creates a culture of engaged employees focused on achieving common goals.

