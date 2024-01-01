Botmother

Botmother

Botmother is a single platform for creating and launching chatbots of any complexity without programming. With the visual builder, bots are built from ready-made blocks by simple drag and drop. Implement any of your ideas without a single line of code. We do not limit the scenario size or the users number. For a quick start, there are ready-made templates with popular bot scenarios. You can connect them with a messenger and use them as they are, or change them to suit your needs. You won't have to create separate bots for different messengers. One bot built in the Botmother builder will be able to work on Telegram, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, VKontakte, and Odnoklassniki.
Categories:
Productivity
Chatbots Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Botmother. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

