WebCatalog
Spruce

Spruce

sprucehealth.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Spruce on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

All-in-one healthcare communication. Whether it's upgrading your patient experience or modernizing your communication toolkit, see why Spruce is the leading platform for HIPAA-compliant healthcare communication.

Website: sprucehealth.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Spruce. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

WebPT

WebPT


ChartRequest

ChartRequest

chartrequest.com

doxy.me

doxy.me

doxy.me

PatientPop

PatientPop

patientpop.com

Trillian

Trillian

trillian.im

Powtoon

Powtoon

powtoon.com

iFax

iFax

ifaxapp.com

HireArt

HireArt

hireart.com

Kantree

Kantree

kantree.io

Solutionreach

Solutionreach

solutionreach.com

Convo

Convo

convo.com

Bux

Bux

bux.ph

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy