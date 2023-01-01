Meet the #1 Live Chat for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and ChatGPT. Talking to your customers should be easy. Chat with them from the collaboration tools you already use: Teams and Slack. Build ChatGPT powered chatbots trained on your website data. Easily handoff chats between ChatGPT and human agents.

Website: socialintents.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Social Intents. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.