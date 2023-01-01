Rolldog is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution, with the perks of Sales Enablement all rolled into one. Rolldog helps businesses manage their customer relationships, while proactively tracking and scoring leads and opportunities to help increase revenue, boost sales and marketing effectiveness. Rolldog also offers a suite of CRM-related solutions, including a Lead and Opportunity Management module designed to help companies already running a CRM to drastically improve the way they qualify, manage, score and close opportunities - all of this can be configured specifically to each business and their needs. It is Rolldog’s ability to help qualify and manage opportunities from ‘lead to close’ that really sets us apart.

Website: rolldog.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rolldog CRM. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.