The Premier Virtual platform allows organizations to transform their hiring into a seamless virtual process. Our all-in-one virtual recruitment suite will give you the flexibility to host online job fairs, and offer 24/7 access to job seekers looking to connect. The platform has helped over 60,000 employers connect with over 700,000 registered job seekers. Advanced features allow recruiters to communicate with multiple candidates simultaneously. Its integrated one-on-one video functionality allows hiring teams to invite candidates into a video interview replicating in-person events, and so much more. See why over 200 workforce solution boards have licensed our platform to power their virtual hiring events. Schedule a free demo to see how easy and efficient adding a virtual career fair option can be.

