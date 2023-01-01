Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it is also an example of vertical search. Indeed is currently available in over 60 countries and 28 languages. In October 2010, Indeed.com passed Monster.com to become the highest-traffic job website in the United States.The site aggregates job listings from thousands of websites, including job boards, staffing firms, associations, and company career pages. They generate revenue by selling premium job posting and resume features to employers and companies hiring. In 2011, Indeed began allowing job seekers to apply directly to jobs on Indeed's site and offering resume posting and storage.

Website: indeed.com

