Paradox Olivia

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the mission to be the most candidate-centric company on earth. Olivia, Paradox's conversational AI assistant, helps recruiters and hiring teams spend more time with people by automating administrative work like screening, interview scheduling, and answering candidate's questions to drive efficiency that gives teams hours back in their week. Olivia can also help hire lots of candidates at one time with virtual hiring events.

Website: olivia.paradox.ai

