HireBeat is a video recruiting platform that helps employers find, engage and hire talents at scale by offering recruiting automation. Unlike the first generation ATS, we streamline your entire recruiting flow; allowing you to focus more on hiring the top candidates by automating administrative tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, on-way video interview screening, and more.

Website: hirebeat.co

