WebCatalog
HireBeat

HireBeat

hirebeat.co

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for HireBeat on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

HireBeat is a video recruiting platform that helps employers find, engage and hire talents at scale by offering recruiting automation. Unlike the first generation ATS, we streamline your entire recruiting flow; allowing you to focus more on hiring the top candidates by automating administrative tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, on-way video interview screening, and more.

Website: hirebeat.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to HireBeat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

YouCruit

YouCruit

us.youcruit.com

Paradox Olivia

Paradox Olivia

olivia.paradox.ai

Occupop

Occupop

app.occupop.com

IKrut

IKrut

preview.ikrut.com

TriNet Hire

TriNet Hire

app.trinethire.com

Jobylon

Jobylon

emp.jobylon.com

JobScore

JobScore

hire.jobscore.com

Jobbio

Jobbio

jobbio.com

Hirey

Hirey

hirey.com

Webrecruit

Webrecruit

app.webrecruit.co

VidCruiter

VidCruiter

vidcruiter.com

Emmersion

Emmersion

app.emmersion.ai

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy