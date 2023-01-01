TriNet Hire is a simple and powerful cloud-based recruiting tool that makes posting to job boards and managing your candidates easy. Effortlessly create new job posts and post to the job boards that matter. Promote via social media and review resumes, download file submissions and also attach feedback, ratings and keywords. TriNet Hires online and mobile applications enable your business to hire the best talent quickly and efficiently.

Website: trinethire.com

