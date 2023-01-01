JobScore is the original user-friendly, all-in-one online recruiting software solution. Our modern, intuitive ATS eliminates busywork for organizations with 20 to 2,000+ employees. JobScore gives you everything you need to find, attract, assess, and hire great people: Deliver an impressive candidate experience. Post to 50+ job boards with one click. Customize Forms. Parse & score resumes. Sync your email & calendar. Interview better. We simplify hiring and help improve recruiting results.

Website: hire.jobscore.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to JobScore. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.