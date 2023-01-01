Heyrecruit is designed to help you optimize your recruitment process and attract the best talents. Reach more candidates with our integrated multiposting across 400+ different job boards. The intuitive all-round software for your recruiting needs. Build your employer brand with an interactive career page and stunning job ads, that look great on mobile devices. Shorten the application process for a better candidate experience. Our easy-to-use ATS is the modern way to grow your business.

Website: heyrecruit.de

