Blue Octopus were founded in 2010. Octo ATS is built for HR and in-house recruitment teams, Octo streamlines the recruitment process, provides the best online candidate experience (backed up by our very own career sites) and improves new employee retention through our candidate onboarding microsites (powered by the onboarding workflow in the ATS).

Website: octo.blueoctopus.co.uk

