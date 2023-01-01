Blue Octopus were founded in 2010. Octo ATS is built for HR and in-house recruitment teams, Octo streamlines the recruitment process, provides the best online candidate experience (backed up by our very own career sites) and improves new employee retention through our candidate onboarding microsites (powered by the onboarding workflow in the ATS).

Website: octo.blueoctopus.co.uk

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Octo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.