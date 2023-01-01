WebCatalog
Scout Talent

Scout Talent

applynow.net.au

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Scout Talent on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Scout Talent:Recruit, is a tailored easy to use applicant tracking system for internal recruitment teams to streamline their processes.

Website: applynow.net.au

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Scout Talent. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Folk Flow

Folk Flow

app.folkflow.com

CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder

careerbuilder.com

Skillmirror

Skillmirror

skillmirror.com

ApplicantStack

ApplicantStack

applicantstack.com

TalentLane.io

TalentLane.io

app.talentlane.io

Thread HCM

Thread HCM

connect.threadhcm.com

VIAWEB Consulting RH

VIAWEB Consulting RH

desk.zoho.eu

InTalents

InTalents

app.intalents.co

TalentLyft

TalentLyft

accounts.talentlyft.com

Pereless

Pereless

power.pereless.com

Welcome Kit

Welcome Kit

welcomekit.co

Manatal

Manatal

app.manatal.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy