Alongside
app.alongside.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Alongside on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: alongside.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Alongside. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Shortlyster Candidate
candidate.shortlyster.com
Shortlyster Employer
app.shortlyster.com
YouCruit
us.youcruit.com
NetHire
ats.nethire.com
HireBrain
hirebrain.ai
Homerun
app.homerun.co
Traffit
signin.traffit.com
Resume360
resume.cr360.com.au
Jobylon
emp.jobylon.com
Occupop
app.occupop.com
Hirey
hirey.com
IKrut
preview.ikrut.com