Rated #1 by employers in the U.S.*, ZipRecruiter simplifies applicant tracking, letting you easily manage, screen, and rate candidates. The dashboard allows you to view profiles, resumes, cover letters, and more. You can even integrate your own applicant tracking system so your team can use the systems they know to seamlessly post jobs. *Based on Trustpilot rating of hiring sites with over 1,000 reviews.

Website: ziprecruiter.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ZipRecruiter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.