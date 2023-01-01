Homerun is an online tool that helps SMBs make meaningful hires with beautifully styled job posts and customized application forms. Homerun offers a clear overview of your candidates so that you can easily communicate and review them together as a team - all from one simple and beautiful app.

Website: homerun.co

