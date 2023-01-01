Apploi is an applicant tracking solution designed to help healthcare businesses share job postings across multiple job boards to source and attract candidates. The platform enables administrators to schedule interviews, create notes, and automate onboarding paperwork on a unified interface. The system allows managers to update offer letters, monitor certification expiry dates, validate LPN licenses, automatically screen candidates, and analyze job post performance metrics

Website: hire.apploi.com

