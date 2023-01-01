Career.Place removes bias from the hiring process and enables diversity and compliance through a SaaS based solution. Applicants move through an anonymous, consistent, and semi-automated career.place hiring funnel, with employers (HR, D&I, TA execs, & recruiters) advancing candidates when they meet the needs of the company or are removed from consideration when they do not qualify.

Website: career.place

