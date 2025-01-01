Top OpenSpace Alternatives

Matterport

Matterport

matterport.com

Matterport app creates 3D models and virtual tours of physical spaces, enabling detailed measurements, collaboration, and remote access to spatial data.

CompanyCam

CompanyCam

companycam.com

CompanyCam is a photo documentation app for contractors that allows users to capture, organize, and share project photos securely, with features for collaboration and reporting.

DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy

dronedeploy.com

DroneDeploy is a platform for aerial and ground reality capture using drones and cameras, automating data analysis for construction and energy industries.

SafetyCulture

SafetyCulture

safetyculture.com

SafetyCulture is a mobile platform for conducting inspections, managing compliance, and improving operational safety through real-time data and customizable checklists.

Procore

Procore

procore.com

Procore is a construction management app that centralizes project data, enhances communication, and streamlines workflows from planning to closeout.

Fieldwire

Fieldwire

fieldwire.com

Fieldwire is a jobsite management app for construction teams that streamlines task management, communication, and information sharing between the field and office.

EarthCam

EarthCam

earthcam.com

EarthCam is an app for live streaming and documenting construction sites, featuring time-lapse video creation, remote monitoring, and collaboration tools.

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Autodesk Construction Cloud

construction.autodesk.com

The Autodesk Construction Cloud app manages construction projects with tools for documentation, collaboration, and real-time updates accessible from anywhere.

JobTread

JobTread

jobtread.com

JobTread is construction management software that helps manage projects from sales to completion, focusing on scheduling, task management, and team collaboration.

Quickbase

Quickbase

quickbase.com

Quickbase is a no-code platform that helps users create custom business applications, automate workflows, and connect data for efficient project management.

Kraaft

Kraaft

kraaft.co

Kraaft is an instant messaging app for field teams to organize job site information, share geotagged photos, and access tailored reports and files easily.

Knowify

Knowify

knowify.com

Knowify is a construction management app for subcontractors, offering tools for job costing, project management, scheduling, and invoicing, integrated with QuickBooks.

Sitemax Systems

Sitemax Systems

sitemaxsystems.com

Sitemax Systems is a construction management app that includes tools for daily reports, safety management, timecards, photo documentation, and project drawings.

Raken

Raken

rakenapp.com

Raken is a field management app that centralizes construction project documentation and tracking, allowing real-time data collection and collaboration for improved efficiency.

cmBuilder.io

cmBuilder.io

cmbuilder.io

cmBuilder.io is a cloud-based platform for construction logistics planning and 4D simulation, enabling detailed project simulations and real-time collaboration for construction professionals.

Revizto

Revizto

revizto.com

Revizto is a real-time issue tracking software for AEC, enabling collaboration with BIM models for project coordination and efficient issue resolution.

PlanRadar

PlanRadar

planradar.com

PlanRadar is a digital platform for documentation, task management, and communication in construction and real estate projects, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

Egnyte

Egnyte

egnyte.com

Egnyte is a secure multi-cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, offering data protection, compliance, and lifecycle management for organizations.

CoConstruct

CoConstruct

coconstruct.com

CoConstruct is a construction management app that integrates project management, CRM, and accounting tools to help building professionals manage projects efficiently.

SiteCapture

SiteCapture

sitecapture.com

SiteCapture is a project management app for solar EPCs that streamlines data collection and documentation across various project stages, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Ressio Software

Ressio Software

ressiosoftware.com

Ressio is construction management software that helps builders and contractors organize projects, manage finances, tasks, and collaborate with teams and clients.

Bluebeam

Bluebeam

bluebeam.com

Bluebeam is a software for AEC professionals that allows creating, editing, annotating, and managing PDF documents to improve collaboration and document workflows.

Buildxact

Buildxact

buildxact.com

Buildxact is a construction estimating and project management software that streamlines workflows for builders and contractors with accurate bidding and project tracking tools.

GoFormz

GoFormz

goformz.com

GoFormz is a digital form builder that allows users to create, fill, and manage forms online and offline, integrating with various business applications for data collection.

Buildern

Buildern

buildern.com

Buildern is a construction project management app for residential and commercial projects, offering tools for CRM, financial management, and administrative processes.

GoCanvas

GoCanvas

gocanvas.com

GoCanvas is a mobile data collection app that streamlines business operations by automating processes and integrating with various tools for data management.

Reconstruct

Reconstruct

reconstructinc.com

Reconstruct app enables remote project monitoring and quality control through 3D reality mapping, allowing users to create detailed models from various data sources.

StructionSite

StructionSite

structionsite.com

StructionSite allows contractors to capture and organize 360-degree photos of construction sites for documentation and progress monitoring.

Fonn

Fonn

fonn.com

Fonn is a user-friendly project management app for construction teams, designed to improve efficiency and reduce errors at a lower cost.

Sitedrive

Sitedrive

sitedrive.com

Sitedrive is an app for managing construction sites, allowing users to create, update, and track location-based schedules and job site conditions on desktop and mobile.

