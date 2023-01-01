Microsoft OneNote is a note-taking program for free-form information gathering and multi-user collaboration. It gathers users' notes, drawings, screen clippings, and audio commentaries. Notes can be shared with other OneNote users over the Internet or a network. Previously, OneNote was primarily available as part of the Microsoft Office suite prior to its 2019 edition. Microsoft now distributes versions of OneNote as a free, standalone app via the app stores of Windows 10, macOS, iOS and Android. Microsoft also provides a web-based version of OneNote as part of OneDrive and Office for the web; this version enables users to edit notes in a web browser.

Website: onenote.com

