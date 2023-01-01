WebCatalogWebCatalog
Microsoft Excel Online

Microsoft Excel Online

office.live.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Excel Online app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Create, edit and share Excel spreadsheets with an online version of Microsoft Excel. Work with others on shared projects, in real-time. Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet developed by Microsoft for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. It features calculation, graphing tools, pivot tables, and a macro programming language called Visual Basic for Applications. It has been a very widely applied spreadsheet for these platforms, especially since version 5 in 1993, and it has replaced Lotus 1-2-3 as the industry standard for spreadsheets. Excel forms part of the Microsoft Office suite of software.

Website: microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Excel Online. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

onenote.com

Microsoft PowerPoint Online

Microsoft PowerPoint Online

office.live.com

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.live.com

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

microsoft365.com

Microsoft Word Online

Microsoft Word Online

office.live.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Adobe Photoshop Web

Adobe Photoshop Web

photoshop.adobe.com

Zoho Sheet

Zoho Sheet

accounts.zoho.com

Microsoft Template

Microsoft Template

templates.office.com

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio

office.com

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure

portal.azure.com

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

sheets.google.com