Milanote
app.milanote.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Milanote app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Milanote is an easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards. Add notes, images, links and files, organize them visually and share them with your team.
Website: milanote.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Milanote. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.