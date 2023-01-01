WebCatalogWebCatalog
Microsoft Sharepoint

Microsoft Sharepoint

support.microsoft.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Microsoft Sharepoint app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

SharePoint is a web-based collaborative platform that integrates with Microsoft Office. Launched in 2001, SharePoint is primarily sold as a document management and storage system, but the product is highly configurable and its usage varies substantially among organizations.

Website: microsoft.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Microsoft Sharepoint. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

teams.microsoft.com

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

onenote.com

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.live.com

Feng Office

Feng Office

fengoffice.com

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio

office.com

Small Improvements

Small Improvements

app.small-improvements.com

Yammer

Yammer

web.yammer.com

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do

to-do.live.com

Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner

tasks.office.com

Spoonfed

Spoonfed

app.getspoonfed.com

Microsoft Whiteboard

Microsoft Whiteboard

app.whiteboard.microsoft.com

Microsoft Intune

Microsoft Intune

endpoint.microsoft.com