Messenger
messenger.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Messenger app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Facebook Messenger (commonly known as Messenger) is an American messaging app and platform developed by Facebook, Inc. Originally developed as Facebook Chat in 2008, the company revamped its messaging service in 2010, and subsequently released standalone iOS and Android apps in August 2011 and standalone Facebook Portal hardware for Messenger-based calling in Q4 2018. Later on, Facebook has launched a dedicated website interface (Messenger.com), and separated the messaging functionality from the main Facebook app, allowing users to use the web interface or download one of the standalone apps. In April 2020, Facebook officially released Messenger for Desktop, which is supported on Windows 10 and macOS and distributed on Microsoft Store and App Store respectively. Users can send messages and exchange photos, videos, stickers, audio, and files, as well as react to other users' messages and interact with bots. The service also supports voice and video calling. The standalone apps support using multiple accounts, conversations with optional end-to-end encryption, and playing games.
Website: messenger.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Messenger. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Telegram
web.telegram.org
Messages
messages.google.com
web.whatsapp.com
Actual
app.actualbudget.com
Threema
web.threema.ch
Element
app.element.io
RMail
app.rmail.com
CamScanner
camscanner.com
Troop Messenger
troopmessenger.com
MessengerPeople
messengerpeople.com
MobileMonkey
app.mobilemonkey.com
Wire
app.wire.com